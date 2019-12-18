Deep Dive: Here’s how Wall Street’s favorite stock picks turned out in 2019

 December 17, 2019
Deep Dive: Here’s how Wall Street’s favorite stock picks turned out in 2019

As we head to a new year, predictions for financial markets and stock picks for 2020 are flowing. It’s also time for annual mea culpas, as stock pickers admit their failures — and, of course, brag about their successes.

It’s difficult for a fund manager to beat the broader market, which is a reason why low-cost index funds are so popular. The S&P 500 Index

SPX, 0.03%

 has returned 30% (with dividends reinvested) through Dec. 16. The benchmark index last performed so well in 2013, when it jumped 32%.

MarketWatch’s Jeff Reeves wrote an entertaining piece about his mixed record for 2019 stock selections, and readers chimed in with their own amusing comments.

We have already listed the favorite large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stock picks among Wall Street analysts for 2020. Let’s see how their selections for 2019 performed.

How Wall Street’s favorites fared

On Jan. 2, we narrowed the S&P 500, the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index

MID, 0.33%

 and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index

SML, 0.77%

to companies covered by at least five sell-side analysts with at least 75% “buy” or equivalent ratings. We then listed the 20 for each index with the highest implied upside for 2019, based on consensus price targets.

Large-cap

A favorite large-cap stock pick for 2019 was Anadarko Petroleum. The stock closed at $43.84 on Dec. 31, 2018, and analysts’ consensus price target for the shares on that date was $76.86. After Anadarko agreed in April to be acquired by Chevron

CVX, -0.64%

 for $65 a share, Occidental Petroleum

OXY, 0.00%

 outbid Chevron to take out Anadarko for $76 a share in August. Activist investor Carl Icahn sent a letter to Occidental’s shareholders criticizing the deal, and Occidental’s management team and board of directors.

The consensus price target wasn’t met, but that $76 takeout price was a 73% premium from Anadarko’s share price on Dec. 31. So this one is in the “win” column for the analysts.

Here are the other 19 large-cap picks for this year, with total returns (which include reinvested dividends) through Dec. 16, 2019:

Company Ticker Industry Total return – 2019
Aptiv PLC

APTV, 0.93%

 Auto Parts: OEM 56%
LKQ Corp.

LKQ, 0.33%

 Automotive Aftermarket 51%
Allergan plc

AGN, 0.27%

 Pharmaceuticals: Generic 45%
Conagra Brands Inc.

CAG, 1.35%

 Food: Major Diversified 39%
Electronic Arts Inc.

EA, 0.03%

 Recreational Products 34%
SVB Financial Group

SIVB, 1.19%

 Regional Banks 32%
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

NCLH, 0.09%

 Hotels/Resorts/Cruiselines 30%
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ALXN, -1.39%

 Biotechnology 14%
PVH Corp.

PVH, 0.83%

 Apparel/Footwear 13%
Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

PXD, 0.46%

 Oil & Gas Production 10%
Marathon Petroleum Corp.

MPC, 0.76%

 Oil Refining/Marketing 7%
TechnipFMC Plc

FTI, 0.30%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment 4%
Diamondback Energy Inc.

FANG, -1.23%

 Oil & Gas Production -5%
Halliburton Co.

HAL, 1.40%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment -5%
American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL, 1.29%

 Airlines -12%
Albemarle Corp.

ALB, 3.88%

 Chemicals: Specialty -12%
Concho Resources Inc.

CXO, 0.00%

 Oil & Gas Production -21%
Mylan NV

MYL, -1.05%

 Pharmaceuticals: Generic -31%
Source: FactSet

Including Anadarko, eight of the 20 large-cap picks matched or beat the return of the S&P 500 in 2019. So 12 underperformed the index, with six having negative returns. Eleven of the 20 returned at least 10%.

Mid-cap

Here’s how the 20 mid-cap picks performed in 2019 through Dec. 16:

Company Ticker Industry Total return – 2019
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.

VAC, 0.36%

 Other Consumer Services 82%
Lumentum Holdings Inc.

LITE, 0.21%

 Telecommunications Equipment 80%
MKS Instruments Inc.

MKSI, 0.70%

 Electronic Production Equipment 72%
MasTec Inc.

MTZ, 1.91%

 Engineering & Construction 52%
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Class A

KNX, 0.27%

 Trucking 48%
Boyd Gaming Corp.

BYD, 0.13%

 Casinos/Gaming 44%
Thor Industries Inc.

THO, -0.45%

 Recreational Products 36%
Brunswick Corp.

BC, -0.72%

 Recreational Products 32%
HealthEquity Inc.

HQY, 1.97%

 Investment Managers 22%
East West Bancorp Inc.

EWBC, 2.00%

 Regional Banks 14%
Cabot Corp.

CBT, -0.70%

 Industrial Specialties 13%
SLM Corp

SLM, 1.34%

 Finance/Rental/Leasing 9%
Apergy Corp.

APY, 2.43%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment 8%
WPX Energy Inc.

WPX, 6.64%

 Oil & Gas Production 5%
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

PTEN, -0.54%

 Contract Drilling 0%
Allegheny Technologies Inc.

ATI, -1.07%

 Steel -2%
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LGND, 1.53%

 Biotechnology -22%
Granite Construction Inc.

GVA, -0.39%

 Engineering & Construction -29%
Callon Petroleum Co.

CPE, 7.73%

 Oil & Gas Production -32%
Inogen Inc.

INGN, 0.07%

 Medical Specialties -43%
Source: FactSet

Eight of the 20 mid-cap picks beat the 25% return of the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index during 2019 through Dec. 16. That matches the success of the large-cap group. Five of the mid-cap stocks had negative returns, with four down more than 20%, while 11 had returns of at least 10%.

Small-cap

One of the small-cap picks was Control4 Corp., which closed at 17.60 a share on Dec. 31, 2018. Analysts’ consensus price target for the stock at that time was $31.75. The company was acquired by privately held SnapAV for $23.91 a share on Aug. 4. So the price target wasn’t met, but the company was taken out at a 36% premium to the Dec. 31, 2018 price. So this one was a winner for the analysts.

Here’s how the other 19 small-cap picks did:

Company Ticker Industry Total return – 2019
Medicines Co.

MDCO, -0.05%

 Pharmaceuticals: Other 340.7%
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

UCTT, 0.20%

 Electronic Production Equipment 171.5%
Koppers Holdings Inc.

KOP, 2.01%

 Chemicals: Specialty 116.3%
Patrick Industries Inc.

PATK, 0.33%

 Building Products 72.5%
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

HLX, 0.44%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment 69.3%
Cytokinetics Inc.

CYTK, -2.16%

 Biotechnology 61.4%
TTM Technologies Inc.

TTMI, 0.88%

 Electronic Components 51.7%
Nabors Industries Ltd.

NBR, 3.82%

 Contract Drilling 33.0%
Archrock Inc.

AROC, -0.21%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment 32.7%
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PGNX, 1.57%

 Biotechnology 21.2%
Green Plains Inc.

GPRE, 4.58%

 Chemicals: Specialty 20.1%
Enova International Inc.

ENVA, 1.25%

 Finance/Rental/Leasing 19.4%
SMART Global Holdings Inc.

SGH, 0.46%

 Semiconductors 16.2%
Vonage Holdings Corp.

VG, 0.14%

 Specialty Telecommunications -15.5%
TETRA Technologies Inc.

TTI, 14.79%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment -15.5%
ProPetro Holding Corp.

PUMP, 3.56%

 Oilfield Services/Equipment -15.7%
Stamps.com Inc.

STMP, -1.58%

 Internet Software/Services -48.2%
Ring Energy Inc.

REI, 5.60%

 Oil & Gas Production -54.3%
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

RYAM, 3.52%

 Chemicals: Specialty -62.0%
Source: FactSet

Twelve of the small-cap picks matched or beat the 21% return for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index through Dec. 16, with three more than doubling. Fourteen had returns of at least 10%, while six had negative returns. Three fell more than 20%.

So there you have it — a decent record for the small-cap stocks (with three big losers) and records of mostly underperformance for the large-cap and mid-cap groups.

This sheds light on one of the problems with Wall Street: 12-month price targets. That’s a short period for serious long-term investors who believe in the companies they own. When doing your own stock-picking homework, you might build confidence that a company’s financial condition and business strategy are in a position to compete effectively over the next decade. That can carry you through a bad year for the stock.

