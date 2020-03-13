Deep Dive: These U.S. stocks fell the most after the coronavirus was upgraded to a pandemic

U.S. stocks were slammed Wednesday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic, Goldman Sachs predicted the end of a long bull market and Boeing suffered from concern over liquidity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -9.99%

skidded 1,465 points (or 5.9%) to close at 23,553.22, falling into a bear market. Boeing

BA, -18.11%

led the Dow lower with a brutal 18% decline after Bloomberg reported the troubled aviation giant planned to draw the entire $13.8 billion credit line extended by a group of banks last month.

The S&P 500 Index

SPX, -9.51%

fell 4.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index

NDX, +1.94%

tumbled 4.7%.

The World Health Organization said that with over 121,000 infections globally, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 had become a pandemic. The WHO had characterized the illness, which broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year, as a series of epidemics.

David Kostin of Goldman Sachs set a midyear target of 2,450 for the S&P 500, which would be a 28% decline from the intraday record high of 3,393.52 set Feb. 19. (The benchmark index was down 19.2% from that intraday high through Wednesday’s close.)

Kostin, the investment bank’s chief equity strategist, wrote in a note to clients: “After 11 years, 13% annualized earnings growth and 16% annualized trough-to-peak appreciation, we believe the S&P 500 bull market will soon end.”

But he expects a new bull market will begin during the second half of 2020 and has a year-end target for the benchmark index of 3,200. That would make for a 1% decline for 2020 (excluding dividends) and a 6% decline from the S&P 500’s intraday record high Feb. 19.

West Texas intermediate crude oil for April delivery declined 4% to settle at $35.79 a barrel, as U.S. oil supplies increased for a seventh straight week.

Dow 30

All 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down Wednesday:

UnitedHealth Group

US:UNH

held up best. As support builds for former Vice President Joe Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee, fewer investors fear Bernie Sanders’ vision for socialized medicine. MarketWatch’s Howard Gold called health-care stocks “screaming buys” Wednesday.

S&P 500

All but eight of the S&P 500 stocks were down Wednesday. Here are the day’s 10 worst performers:

Nasdaq

Here are Wednesday’s worst-performing components of the Nasdaq-100 Index

NDX, -9.27%

:

