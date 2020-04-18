DeepOcean arrives for Troll phase 3 umbilicals

DeepOcean’s 150-metre-long offshore construction vessel Edda Freya has arrived at Nexans Norway’s factory in Halden to load umbilical for Equinor’s Troll Phase 3 project.

The Norwegian offshore contractor will install the umbillical in the North Sea later in the summer.

DeepOcean’s work scope for the project covers project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication and offshore installation activities.

Specifically, the work includes installation of two integrated subsea templates and manifolds, two foundations and PLEMs, installation of spools, laying of MEG line and umbilical, tie-in’s and commissioning activities.

Equinor picked Nexans to supply umbilicals required to power and also control the subsea systems of the Troll field Phase 3 development.

Nexans Norway will design, manufacture and supply static umbilicals.

The umbilicals include HV power elements, hydraulic lines, a MEG service line for chemical injection, a spare line and fiber-optics .

The contract also includes the supply of connections, terminations and other umbilical accessories.

Phase 3 of the Troll project covers the development of the Troll West structure.

The project lies in water depths of approximately 330 metres and also 25 kilometres north-west of the Troll A platform.

The subsea production systems will comprise two subsea templates or manifolds, as well as nine trees. Each manifold should have four well slots.

First gas from the project should flow in the second quarter of 2021.