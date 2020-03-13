10 hours ago
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2019 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

 March 13, 2020 - 1:00 PM EDT
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2019 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2019 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2019 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at [email protected]

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312
Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366
Jeb Bachmann, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1118
Lenny Raymond, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-0828

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407

Source: GlobeNewswire (March 13, 2020 - 1:00 PM EDT)

