Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
Reported first quarter net income attributable to all partners of $27.8 million; EBITDA increased 23.5% year-over-year
Limited Partners' interest in net income increased approximately 51% year-over-year
First quarter distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.15x and total leverage ratio of approximately 4.1x
Permian Gathering acquisition increases scale and improves outlook for leverage ratios and distribution coverage
Declared first quarter distribution of $0.890 per limited partner unit; reflects 8.5% percent increase year-over-year
Reiterating 5% distribution growth in 2020 versus year-ago levels
Lowering 2020 capital spending from $22.7 million to approximately $17.6 million
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $27.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $19.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the first quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $34.8 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to $27.0 million in the first quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $35.5 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter 2019. Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.
For the first quarter 2020, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $48.7 million compared to $39.4 million in the first quarter 2019. Results improved on a year-over-year basis primarily due to a $3.6 million increase to income from equity method investments, as well as increased contributions from the Paline Pipeline, El Dorado and Gathering Assets. This was partially offset by lower West Texas gross margin on a year-over-year basis. Reconciliation of net income attributable to all partners as reported under U.S. GAAP to EBITDA is included in the financial tables attached to this release.
Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "Despite macro volatility stemming from COVID-19, Delek Logistics delivered strong financial performance in the first quarter with EBITDA and Limited Partners interest in net income increasing approximately 23% and 51%, respectively versus last year. First quarter distribution growth was over 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The March 31, 2020 acquisition of the Permian Gathering business from our sponsor Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US"), adds the next step in growth for DKL and is an integral part of our expanding midstream footprint. This acquisition increases scale and improves the outlook for leverage ratios and distribution coverage throughout the year. Additionally, the Red River pipeline expansion, which is currently underway, should increase performance in the second half of 2020. Looking forward, we anticipate improving distribution coverage, giving us confidence in reiterating our expectation for 5% distribution growth on a year-over-year basis in 2020. We will continue to evaluate additional drop-down options from our sponsor Delek US. From a strategic perspective, we remain focused on maintaining strong distributable cash flow coverage and balance sheet flexibility. Finally, capital spending this year is being reduced from previous guidance of $22.7 million to approximately $17.6 million."
Distribution and Liquidity
On April 21, 2020, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.890 per common limited partner unit for the first quarter 2020, which equates to $3.56 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on May 12, 2020 to unitholders of record on May 5, 2020. This represents a 0.6% increase from the fourth quarter 2019 distribution of $0.885 per common limited partner unit, or $3.54 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 8.5% increase over Delek Logistics’ first quarter 2019 distribution of $0.820 per common limited partner unit, or $3.28 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the first quarter 2020, the total cash distribution declared to all partners, including incentive distribution rights (IDRs), was approximately $30.9. Based on the distribution for the first quarter 2020, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio for the first quarter was 1.15x.
As of March 31, 2020, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $940.0 million and cash of $4.2 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $155.0 million. The total leverage ratio, calculated in accordance with the credit facility, for the first quarter 2020 was approximately 4.1x, which is within the current requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio of 5.5x and a decrease from the fourth quarter 2019 level of approximately 4.5x.
Financial Results
Revenue for the first quarter 2020 was $163.4 million compared to $152.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is primarily due to improved performance from the Paline Pipeline, El Dorado and Gathering Assets. Total operating expenses were $14.7 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to $16.1 million in the first quarter 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower maintenance and repair and outside services. Total contribution margin was $47.4 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to $40.2 million in the first quarter 2019. General and administrative expenses were $6.1 million for the first quarter 2020, compared to $4.5 million in the prior-year period, with the increase driven by asset integrity work, less labor eligible for capitalization and other expenses.
Pipelines and Transportation Segment
Contribution margin in the first quarter 2020 was $30.4 million compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter 2019. Operating expenses were $11.5 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to $10.8 million in the prior-year period. The contribution margin increased year-over-year due to strong performance from the Paline Pipeline, El Dorado and Gathering Assets.
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment
During the first quarter 2020, contribution margin was $17.0 million, compared to $15.9 million in the first quarter 2019. This increase was primarily due to higher gross margin in west Texas. Operating expenses of $3.3 million in the first quarter 2020 were lower than the $5.2 million in the prior-year period.
In the west Texas wholesale business, average throughput in the first quarter 2020 was 16,081 barrels per day compared to 13,314 barrels per day in the first quarter 2019. The west Texas gross margin per barrel decreased year-over-year to $2.70 per barrel and included approximately $0.8 million, or $0.57 per barrel, from renewable identification numbers (RINs) generated in the quarter. During the first quarter 2019, the west Texas gross margin per barrel was $3.56 per barrel and included $0.3 million from RINs, or $0.27 per barrel.
Average terminalling throughput volume of 135,329 barrels per day during the first quarter 2020 decreased on a year-over-year basis from 152,469 barrels per day in the first quarter 2019. During the first quarter 2020, average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 72,650 barrels per day compared to 68,577 barrels per day during the first quarter 2019.
First Quarter 2020 Results | Conference Call Information
About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,176
$
5,545
Accounts receivable
12,392
13,204
Inventory
5,133
12,617
Other current assets
926
2,204
Total current assets
22,627
33,570
Property, plant and equipment:
Property, plant and equipment
665,718
461,325
Less: accumulated depreciation
(186,249
)
(166,281
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
479,469
295,044
Equity method investments
255,743
246,984
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,471
3,745
Goodwill
12,203
12,203
Marketing Contract Intangible, net
129,196
130,999
Rights-of-way
37,329
15,597
Other non-current assets
6,198
6,305
Total assets
$
946,236
$
744,447
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,385
$
12,471
Accounts payable to related parties
2,075
8,898
Interest payable
6,919
2,572
Excise and other taxes payable
4,088
3,941
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,456
1,435
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,719
5,765
Total current liabilities
22,642
35,082
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
939,955
833,110
Asset retirement obligations
5,695
5,588
Deferred tax liabilities
1,027
215
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
2,015
2,310
Other non-current liabilities
19,298
19,261
Total non-current liabilities
967,990
860,484
Total liabilities
990,632
895,566
Equity (Deficit):
Common unitholders - public; 8,679,757 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 (9,131,579 at December 31, 2019)
158,332
164,436
Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 20,745,868 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 (15,294,046 at December 31, 2019)
(199,943
)
(310,513
)
General partner - 600,523 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 (498,482 at December 31, 2019)
(2,785
)
(5,042
)
Total deficit
(44,396
)
(151,119
)
Total liabilities and deficit
$
946,236
$
744,447
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$
106,699
$
62,965
Third-party
56,702
89,518
Net revenues
163,401
152,483
Cost of sales:
Cost of materials and other
101,293
96,265
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)
13,954
15,307
Depreciation and amortization
5,803
6,124
Total cost of sales
121,050
117,696
Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)
790
751
General and administrative expenses
6,130
4,473
Depreciation and amortization
496
450
Other operating (income) expense, net
(107
)
2
Total operating costs and expenses
128,359
123,372
Operating income
35,042
29,111
Interest expense, net
11,824
11,301
Income from equity method investments
(5,553
)
(1,951
)
Total non-operating expenses, net
6,271
9,350
Income before income tax expense
28,771
19,761
Income tax expense
975
65
Net income attributable to partners
$
27,796
$
19,696
Comprehensive income attributable to partners
$
27,796
$
19,696
Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights
9,077
7,270
Limited partners' interest in net income
$
18,719
$
12,426
Net income per limited partner unit:
Common units - basic
$
0.76
$
0.51
Common units - diluted
$
0.76
$
0.51
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
Common units - basic
24,480,570
24,407,168
Common units - diluted
24,485,336
24,416,058
Cash distribution per limited partner unit
$
0.890
$
0.820
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
34,834
$
27,017
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities
(112,176
)
(3,766
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
75,973
(22,417
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,369
)
834
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
5,545
4,522
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
4,176
$
5,356
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:
Net income
$
27,796
$
19,696
Add:
Income tax expense
975
65
Depreciation and amortization
6,299
6,574
Amortization of customer contract intangible assets
1,803
1,803
Interest expense, net
11,824
11,301
EBITDA
$
48,697
$
39,439
Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
34,834
$
27,017
Changes in assets and liabilities
1,654
3,169
Non-cash lease expense
(274
)
(1,016
)
Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities
110
804
Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures
(857
)
(818
)
Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures
39
714
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
(107
)
(99
)
Deferred income taxes
—
—
Gain (loss) on asset disposals
107
(2
)
Distributable Cash Flow
$
35,506
$
29,769
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP
2020
2019
Limited partners' distribution on common units
$
21,739
$
20,014
General partner's distributions
444
408
General partner's incentive distribution rights
8,695
7,016
Total distributions to be paid
$
30,878
$
27,438
Distributable cash flow
$
35,506
$
29,769
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)
1.15x
1.08x
(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Pipelines and Transportation
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$
38,502
$
36,659
Third party
9,465
3,974
Total pipelines and transportation
47,967
40,633
Cost of sales:
Cost of materials and other
6,098
5,567
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
11,456
10,834
Segment contribution margin
$
30,413
$
24,232
Total Assets
$
849,840
$
401,833
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling
Net revenues:
Affiliates (1)
$
68,197
$
26,306
Third party
47,237
85,544
Total wholesale marketing and terminalling
115,434
111,850
Cost of sales:
Cost of materials and other
95,195
90,698
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
3,288
5,224
Segment contribution margin
$
16,951
$
15,928
Total Assets
$
96,396
238,375
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliates
$
106,699
$
62,965
Third party
56,702
89,518
Total consolidated
163,401
152,483
Cost of sales:
Cost of materials and other
101,293
96,265
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)
14,744
16,058
Contribution margin
47,364
40,160
General and administrative expenses
6,130
4,473
Depreciation and amortization
6,299
6,574
Loss (gain) on asset disposals
(107
)
2
Operating income
$
35,042
$
29,111
Total Assets
$
946,236
$
640,208
(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Capital Spending
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Pipelines and Transportation
2020
2019
Maintenance capital spending
$
449
$
410
Discretionary capital spending
(4
)
14
Segment capital spending
445
424
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling
Maintenance capital spending
1,130
107
Discretionary capital spending
1,453
373
Segment capital spending
2,583
480
Consolidated
Maintenance capital spending
1,579
517
Discretionary capital spending
1,449
387
Total capital spending
$
3,028
$
904
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Pipelines and Transportation Segment:
Throughputs (average bpd)
El Dorado Assets:
Crude pipelines (non-gathered)
55,471
28,683
Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems
54,106
23,092
Gathering Assets
34,906
16,998
East Texas Crude Logistics System
14,174
18,113
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:
East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1)
72,650
68,577
Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)
66,386
87,741
West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)
16,081
13,314
West Texas gross margin per barrel
$
2.70
$
3.56
Terminalling throughputs (average bpd)
135,329
152,469
(1) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.
