Delta Americas Celebrates First Year of its STEM Education CSR Program to Promote Sustainability and Energy-Saving Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today celebrates the one-year anniversary since the launch of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for STEM education in the Americas. The initiative leverages Delta's deep expertise in developing energy-efficient products and solutions -- which saved roughly 28.1 billion kWh of electricity for its worldwide customers between 2010 and 2018 -- to promote not only sustainability, but also to educate students about the emergence of innovative energy-saving technologies, green buildings and the importance of protecting the environment through a reduction in carbon emissions and water conservation. The wide-reaching program, which engaged nearly 1,000 students in the San Francisco Bay Area, encompasses free hands-on workshops, career days, tours of Delta's LEED Platinum-certified headquarters green building in Fremont, job shadowing opportunities and financial support of university programs, among other projects, to cultivate the next generation.

"We aim to provide hands-on experiences within our community that will ignite a passion for sustainability and energy conservation," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas). "The students we engage with today will one day be at the forefront of developing next-generation sustainable technologies for a better future."

Throughout this year, Delta has worked with a dozen different educational institutions, primarily located in the San Francisco Bay Area. One of the new recurring educational experiences that Delta now offers to local high school students is the "Learn-It-Together, Do-It-Yourself" (LIT DIY) workshops, which are hosted by employee volunteers. The free LIT DIY workshops allow students to build cutting-edge electronics. Students have created wireless cell phone chargers, while learning power electronics knowledge such as magnetic resonance and inductive power transfer.

"Incorporating Delta's corporate mission, these STEM educational programs allow our youth to broaden their horizons while planting the seed for a lifetime of sustainability," said Ruth Chao, corporate affairs manager at Delta Electronics (Americas) who heads the CSR program.

Scheduled LIT DIY workshops will continue in 2020. Delta also expects to support numerous graduate-level university projects and undergraduate programs aligned with sustainable engineering. The promotion of STEM education and sustainability is a key initiative that Delta Americas will continue to foster in line with the company's mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow."

By offering green building tours for students, the Delta Americas' headquarters is not only a showcase of Delta's energy-efficient solutions but also an educational field for them to learn how to achieve sustainability through technologies in a building environment. The green building saves around 94% energy compared to traditional office buildings. With an upcoming solar carport installation, the building is expected to achieve the remarkable net-zero energy standard. Thus, it will become a perfect place for students to experience the latest sustainable technologies and building design.

