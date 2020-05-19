Demulsifier Market by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water-Soluble), Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-Based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global demulsifier market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Demulsifiers are specialty chemicals designed for breaking emulsions. They are commonly used in the processing of crude oil, where water and salt are removed from crude oil before refining, to prevent corrosion. The Middle East is the largest market, followed by North America and Europe. An increase in crude oil production after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market. Stringent environmental regulations and geopolitical issues in the Middle East region are the factors restraining the market. The discovery of new oilfields, an increase in aging oil reservoirs, and the increasing demand for green demulsifiers are expected to provide high growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Oil soluble is expected to be the larger type of demulsifier.

Oil soluble is projected to be the larger segment of the global demulsifier market. The most effective type of demulsifier for separating water-in-oil emulsion is the oil-soluble demulsifier as oil is the continuous phase, and water is the dispersed phase. Therefore, the surfactants will be absorbed directly into the continuous phase without any resistance at the optimum temperature. The rising demand for effective water and oil separation is expected to drive the demand for oil-soluble demulsifiers.

Crude oil is projected to be the largest application of demulsifier during the forecast period.

Crude oil is expected to be the largest segment of the global demulsifier market from 2020 to 2025. Crude oil, when produced, contains BS&W (basic sediment & water). Crude oil produced needs to be processed as it contains oil-water emulsion. The stability of the emulsion depends on various factors, such as the quality of crude oil, the geology of the well site, and whether the oil field is offshore or onshore, and others. The rising demand for energy and the increase in crude oil production post COVID-19 pandemic are the factors that are expected to drive the demulsifier market during the forecast period in the crude oil segment.

The Middle East is projected to be the leading market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

The Middle East is the largest demulsifier market as the region holds considerable growth potential for extensive oil and gas production and drilling activities, which play an important role in propelling the demand for demulsifiers in the country. For instance, Saudi Arabia mostly contains brown oilfields, which have been producing crude oil for more than 60 years. Therefore, the water cut is considerably high in comparison to green fields. High water cut indicates the presence of a higher quantity of water in the produced oil. This factor fuels the consumption of demulsifiers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expected Increase in Crude Oil Production Post Covid-19 Pandemic

Restraints

Stringent Environmental Legislation

Geopolitical Issues in the Middle East & Africa

Opportunities

Discovery of Oilfields

Increase in Aging Oil Reservoirs

Increasing Demand for Green Demulsifiers

Companies Profiled

Nouryon

Baker Hughes

BASF SE

Clariant

The Dow Chemical Company

Croda International Plc

Ecolab Inc.

Halliburton

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Rimpro India

Huntsman Corporation

Dorf Ketal

Direct N-Pakt Inc.

Nova Star Lp

Innospec Inc.

Reda Oilfield

Roemex Limited

Cochran Chemical Company

Si Group

MCC Chemicals Inc.

Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.

Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.

Chemiphase Ltd.

Aurorachem

Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

