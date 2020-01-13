Denna Arias Named Vice President of Corporate Development at EnergyNet

HOUSTON, Texas, — (www.energynet.com) – EnergyNet, the premier technology-enabled marketplace platform specializing in oil and gas property asset sales today announced the promotion of Denna K. Arias to Vice President of Corporate Development, where she will serve as team lead for EnergyNet’s sales efforts for upstream oil and gas auctions, sealed bids and negotiated sale divestment processes. In addition, Denna will serve as liaison between the nationwide business development team and the company’s technical team (petroleum engineers, geologists, financial and GIS analysts) to accelerate EnergyNet’s strategic initiatives and align company resources to deliver superior results for client success.

“EnergyNet is a dynamic company and market leader and being promoted to serve as team lead to accelerate the business development efforts is truly an honor.” said Arias. “EnergyNet ’s liquid, highly-competitive marketplace is positioned well to take advantage of the marked increase in upstream oil and gas acquisition and divestment activity we are expecting in 2020 and beyond. I look forward to building upon our progress to improve the acquisition and divestment experience for our valued clients.”

Denna has more than 20 years of upstream acquisition and divestiture experience. Prior to joining the EnergyNet team in 2017, she served as Vice President of Business Development for the Oil & Gas Asset Clearinghouse.

“Denna brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our leadership team and we are looking forward to her driving our sales efforts to new heights,” said Chris Atherton, CEO and President of EnergyNet. “Denna’s upstream A&D experience and deep relationships in the oil and gas industry will be a valuable asset as our company seeks to accelerate its growth. We are thrilled to promote Denna to this important position on the leadership team.”

EnergyNet is an upstream oil and gas tech-enabled acquisition and divestment platform with the largest active network of buyers and sellers in the industry. Our proprietary tech-enabled engine consistently provides superior outcomes. EnergyNet employees 50 full-time upstream A&D professionals (including engineers and geologists) located in Houston, Dallas, Midland, Denver, Amarillo and Oklahoma City. EnergyNet facilitates private sales, sealed bid sale processes, transparent bid auctions and government agency lease sales for oil and gas assets.

EnergyNet has successfully closed $5.25B in oil and gas assets for our clients over the past 48 months. We’ve successfully closed over 125 deals individually valued between $10MM and $175MM for our clients. We’ve been in business for 20 years and our structured, fair, competitive sale processes consistently work.

EnergyNet is the only continuous oil and gas property marketplace, operating 24/7/365, offering constant liquidity to buyers and sellers. EnergyNet facilitates the sale of producing oil and gas fields, working interests (operated and non-operated), overrides, royalties, mineral interests, and non-producing leasehold in every onshore U.S. Basin.

