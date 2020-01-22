Descartes Labs Launches First Cloud-Based Geospatial Data Refinery and Modeling Platform

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Labs , a New Mexico-based geospatial analytics company, today announced the availability of the Descartes Labs Platform , the industry’s first-ever cloud-based geospatial analytics platform. It provides enterprises with a real-time geospatial data catalog and flexible modeling environment – all in one complete package.



By handling nearly all geospatial modeling functions through one secure solution in the cloud, organizations can quickly evaluate the output of models, speed development and proof-of-concept creation, and ultimately, transform their decision-making.

This modeling tool enables forecasting capabilities across industries, including agriculture, energy, sustainability, mining, shipping, financial services, and insurance, to facilitate everything from agricultural monitoring to mineral exploration. This is especially critical for commodity-focused companies facing sustainability and efficiency challenges, saving them millions of dollars in time and money by transforming the business quickly and cost-effectively.

The Descartes Labs platform unlocks the power of global-scale geospatial data for organizations that have never been able to access it before, opening up possibilities to add artificial intelligence (AI) as a new core competency. By removing the barriers to geospatial data science, the potential use cases for both sustainability and efficiency are limitless.

“The Descartes Labs Platform was built to model the physical world. Predictive models empower business leaders to save on costs and implement novel strategies to address climate and sustainability challenges,” said Phil Fraher, CEO of Descartes Labs. “The Descartes Labs Platform enables teams to rapidly innovate on petabyte-scale data sets and leverage exquisite geospatial data in a matter of hours instead of days or weeks.”

Unleashing the Power of the Descartes Labs Platform

The platform exposes three primary components that work in tandem to accelerate productivity across the key functions of IT, engineering, data science, and business leadership:

Data Refinery Petabytes of analysis-ready geospatial data with the ability to rapidly ingest, clean, calibrate and benefit from any internal or third party data source. Workbench Cloud-based data science environment that combines the Descartes Labs Platform APIs, visualization tools, and a model repository with a hosted JupyterLab interface. Applications The ability to rapidly deploy models and applications to produce valuable insights and generate ROI across multiple vertical and horizontal use cases.

Built in Python with native AI, machine learning tools, and petabytes of analysis-ready data, customers can use the platform to develop location-based computer vision and machine learning models on top of curated and custom datasets. The platform provides access to Descartes Labs' APIs including Catalog, Raster, Scenes, Tasks, Workflows, Monitoring and more. This enables the rapid and collaborative development of global-scale commodity and earth systems analytics.

About Descartes Labs

Descartes Labs uses its data refinery to build a digital twin of the planet. The company processes data from all the major NASA and ESA satellite constellations at scale to provide instant access to analysis-ready images of the entire world via a massive, searchable, on-demand interface. Based on a cloud-based supercomputer for the application of machine intelligence to massive data sets, the Descartes Labs data refinery delivers the next generation of global-scale machine learning analytics to sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to large-scale industry and government. This enables businesses and organizations to better apply insights from data—both their own and external sources—to better understand the planet, for good and for profit. Descartes Labs is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM, and has offices in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Los Alamos, NM. For more information, see www.descarteslabs.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

