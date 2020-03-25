Desjardins Investments announces changes to the Responsible Investing Policy of the SocieTerra line and the reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds

MONTREAL, March 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to the Responsible Investing Policy ("RI Policy") of the SocieTerra line and the reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds.

Changes to the RI Policy – Fossil fuels

DI announced the addition of exclusions about Fossil fuels to the RI Policy for the Desjardins Funds' SocieTerra line (the "SocieTerra Funds"). More specifically, as a result of these new exclusions the SocieTerra Funds will cease to invest in companies for which fossil fuels represent a significant part of their activities, namely companies actively involved in the extraction, production or specialized transportation of oil and natural gas (e.g. pipelines), coal mining, as well as coal-fired electricity generation.

These changes will be effective starting on April 1st, 2020 and reflect DI's commitment to supporting the energy transition.

The SocieTerra line includes the Desjardins SocieTerra Funds and the SocieTerra Portfolios which have adopted the RI Policy.

Reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds

DI, the manager of the Desjardins Funds, also announced that it will reduce the risk level for a number of Desjardins Funds. These reductions will become effective on March 26, 2020.

Here is a list of the concerned Desjardins Funds:

Funds Prior Risk Level Revised Risk Level

(March 26, 2020) Desjardins SocieTerra Global Bond Fund Low to Medium Low SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Melodia Maximum Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Chorus II Maximum Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio Medium Low to Medium

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to defer the implementation of the changes described above.

