Desjardins Investments announces changes to the Responsible Investing Policy of the SocieTerra line and the reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds

 March 25, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
Desjardins Investments announces changes to the Responsible Investing Policy of the SocieTerra line and the reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds

MONTREAL, March 25, 2020

MONTREAL, March 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to the Responsible Investing Policy ("RI Policy") of the SocieTerra line and the reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds.

Changes to the RI Policy – Fossil fuels

DI announced the addition of exclusions about Fossil fuels to the RI Policy for the Desjardins Funds' SocieTerra line (the "SocieTerra Funds"). More specifically, as a result of these new exclusions the SocieTerra Funds will cease to invest in companies for which fossil fuels represent a significant part of their activities, namely companies actively involved in the extraction, production or specialized transportation of oil and natural gas (e.g. pipelines), coal mining, as well as coal-fired electricity generation.

These changes will be effective starting on April 1st, 2020 and reflect DI's commitment to supporting the energy transition.

The SocieTerra line includes the Desjardins SocieTerra Funds and the SocieTerra Portfolios which have adopted the RI Policy.

Reduction of the risk level of some Desjardins Funds

DI, the manager of the Desjardins Funds, also announced that it will reduce the risk level for a number of Desjardins Funds. These reductions will become effective on March 26, 2020.

Here is a list of the concerned Desjardins Funds:

 

Funds

Prior Risk Level

 

Revised Risk Level
(March 26, 2020)

 

Desjardins SocieTerra Global Bond Fund

Low to Medium

Low

SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

Melodia Maximum Growth Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

Chorus II Maximum Growth Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio

Medium

Low to Medium

 

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to defer the implementation of the changes described above.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $313.0 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

(media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]


Source: Canada Newswire (March 25, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT)

