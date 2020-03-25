2 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Interview: Enverus is a real asset to the energy sector in regular times, let alone in a pandemic.
23 hours ago
European natural gas storage inventories are at record-high levels at the end of winter
1 day ago
Indonesia Energy Obtains Key Permit to Initiate its 2020 Drilling Campaign
1 day ago
Thirteen suspected Covid-19 cases on Taqa North Sea platforms
1 day ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package
1 day ago
Suncor Energy provides a corporate update including revised 2020 capital program, operating costs and production outlook

Despite Coronavirus Pressures, These 3 Energy Stocks Will Defend Their Dividends

in Press Releases   by
 March 25, 2020 - 8:43 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts



Despite Coronavirus Pressures, These 3 Energy Stocks Will Defend Their Dividends

The stock market has taken a huge blow from the coronavirus pandemic, and energy stocks have faced a double-hit from the associated plunge in crude oil prices. That's put many energy companies in a fight for their lives, and they've had to take drastic measures to ensure that they have enough capital to maintain their debt and still operate effectively.

Some energy stocks have decided to pass some of the pain on to their shareholders by cutting their dividends. Reduced payouts mean keeping more cash for use internally, but it comes at the price of losing investors' trust.

But other companies in the energy sector are fighting back. Rather than suffering dividend cuts, they're doubling down on their shareholder-friendly policies, assuring investors that they'll do everything they can to defend their dividends. Let's look at three of those stocks to see how they intend to keep their quarterly payouts coming for investors.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 25, 2020 - 8:43 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice