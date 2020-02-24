Despite Some Headwinds, This 9.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Expects Another Monster Year

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) is coming off a big year. The master limited partnership (MLP) grew its earnings by 25% last year, while its cash flow rocketed 36%, enabling it to cover its 9.4% yielding distribution by a comfy 1.8 times. It was able to finally give its investors a raise.

The MLP expects even more growth in 2020, despite some headwinds that have emerged over the past couple of months, which was a key takeaway on its fourth-quarter conference call. Its big-time yield is on an increasingly sustainable foundation.

