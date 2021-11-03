7 hours ago
U.S. regulator expects to find abuses in shipping amid supply chain woes
8 hours ago
Column-Rising oil prices are fuelling expected inflation: Kemp
9 hours ago
Oil prices tumble as U.S. intensifies pressure on OPEC for more crude
10 hours ago
Pierce Transit to partner with United Energy Trading and PureWest Energy to fuel buses with carbon neutral, responsibly sourced gas
11 hours ago
Oil down after API data shows U.S. inventory build-up
1 day ago
Larry Fink fears for the energy transition, warns of massive ‘market arbitrage’

Devon Energy (DVN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

