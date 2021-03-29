30 mins ago
Ubiterra enhances the future of geosteering with ZoneVu Completions module and live notifications™
1 hour ago
Oil falls as traffic in Suez Canal resumes
3 days ago
Schedule for EnerCom Dallas is Posted – Come Join Us!
3 days ago
Ubiterra enhances the future of geosteering with ZoneVu Completions module and live notifications™
3 days ago
Haynes and Boone, EnerCom release inaugural report on ESG movement’s impact on Oil and Gas sector
3 days ago
U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 417

Devon Energy Issues Updated Guidance Including Impact from Winter Storm and Asset Sale

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.