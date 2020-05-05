12 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-05-2020
12 hours ago
Notice to Oil and Gas Operators: Temporary Exceptions to Certain Administrative Rules
14 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: CAC Specialty – If you are a Board Member, or Executive, in the oil and gas market, can you sleep at night?
19 hours ago
Gas pipeline explodes in Fleming County
1 day ago
Williams Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1 day ago
Shell Sells U.S. Appalachia Assets to National Fuel

Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

May 5, 2020 - 4:05 PM EDT
 May 5, 2020 - 4:05 PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com. These materials will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 9 a.m. Central (10 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com and see our related Form 10-K.

Investor ContactsMedia Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735John Porretto, 405-228-7506 
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496 

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (May 5, 2020 - 4:05 PM EDT)

