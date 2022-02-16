2 days ago
Europe’s banks fund oil and gas expansion despite IEA warning, report says
2 days ago
Column: Hedge funds take oil profits as inflation fears intensify
2 days ago
‘A very scary concept’: Energy ministers fearful of oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel
2 days ago
Oil eases as Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia
2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE Iraq’s $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling
2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE Brazil has oil. Exxon can’t seem to find it

Devon Energy Reports Fourth Quarter Dividend and Future Plans in Cash Return Strategy

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.