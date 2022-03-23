9 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Dutch bank ING ends financing for new oil and gas projects
10 hours ago
EU eyes joint gas buying to tackle energy crunch
11 hours ago
Putin says Russia will start selling gas to ‘unfriendly’ countries in roubles
12 hours ago
Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption
13 hours ago
TotalEnergies to stop buying Russian oil, funding arctic LNG
14 hours ago
Russian oil refiners are cutting back production, Gunvor says

Devon Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

