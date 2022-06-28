56 mins ago
Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits
2 hours ago
France’s Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi pumping near oil limits
3 hours ago
Earthstone Energy announces Northern Delaware Basin asset acquisition for ~$627 million
22 hours ago
24 hours ago
Analysis: Spot crude surges while futures slip; rate hikes spook speculators
1 day ago
Exxon Mobil CEO cautions against an abrupt energy transition, warning underinvestment leads to high gas prices

Devon Energy Whale Trades Spotted

