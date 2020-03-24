3 hours ago
Thirteen suspected Covid-19 cases on Taqa North Sea platforms
3 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package
10 hours ago
Suncor Energy provides a corporate update including revised 2020 capital program, operating costs and production outlook
17 hours ago
Laredo Petroleum Announces 2020 Capital Budget Reduction of 36% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates
17 hours ago
Sempra Energy Foundation To Donate Up To $500,000 To Support Texas Nonprofits Impacted By COVID-19
20 hours ago
China’s crude oil imports surpassed 10 million barrels per day in 2019

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

in Press Releases   by
 March 24, 2020 - 6:45 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

GREENWICH, Conn.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Gerasimos Ventouris has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective March 23, 2020. Mr. Ventouris had been designated as a director pursuant to the Director Designation Agreement dated March 27, 2019 (the “Director Designation Agreement”) between the Company, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., Crude Carriers Investments Corp. and Capital GP L.L.C. (together, the “Former CPLP Holders”). Pursuant to the Director Designation Agreement, the Former CPLP Holders have the right to nominate a replacement director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Ventouris’ resignation, and have so nominated Mr. George Cambanis to fill the vacancy on the Board.

Effective March 23, 2020, on the recommendation of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, the Board has appointed Mr. Cambanis as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Ventouris’ resignation, to serve until the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Cambanis has also been appointed to serve on the audit committee and conflicts committee of the Board. Mr. Cambanis is a South African Chartered Accountant and Greek Certified Public Accountant who has been actively engaged in the shipping industry since 2004.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Robert Brinberg
Tel: +1-212-517-0810
E-mail: [email protected]

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (March 24, 2020 - 6:45 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice