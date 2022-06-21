Diamondback Energy Announces Update to Capital Return Program

5 hours ago
The single event for investors to meet senior management from 85+ Oil and Gas Companies – EnerCom Denver
6 hours ago
Eni SpA becomes second foreign firm to win $29 billion Qatari gas project stake
7 hours ago
Oil prices climb $2 on strong demand, tight supply
9 hours ago
FINNAIR and Gevo enter into sustainable aviation fuel sales agreement for 7 million gallons of per year over five years
10 hours ago
Southwestern Energy announces $1 Billion share repurchase program
11 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. announces further enhancement to its capital return program and intention to increase base dividend

