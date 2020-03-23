Diamondback Energy cuts budget again as oil prices continue to sink

Houston Chronicle

Midland exploration and production company Diamondback Energy is cutting its 2020 drilling budget for a second time this month as crude oil continue to fall to nearly 20-year lows.

In a statement issued late last week, Diamondback has cut $1.2 billion from hits capital budget, meaning that the company now plans to spend between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion on drilling and completing new wells this — and plans to cut more, if oil prices continue to fall.

Diamondback made the announcement at a time when many exploration and production companies are cutting their drilling budgets in response to rapidly falling oil prices.