14 mins ago
Exclusive: Colorado School of Mines at The Oil & Gas Conference
44 mins ago
Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude
1 hour ago
Exclusive: Amplify Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus
22 hours ago
Exclusive: Empire Petroleum Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference
22 hours ago
Cargill launches U.S. carbon farming program for 2022 season

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Accelerates Capital Return to Stockholders and Initiates Share Repurchase Program

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.