8 mins ago
Iran says it can double oil exports if market needs more barrels
9 mins ago
EU clarifies how companies can legally pay for Russian gas
3 days ago
TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop wind farm offshore North Carolina
3 days ago
Eni set to open roubles account for Russia gas unless told otherwise by EU
3 days ago
Aramco topping Apple shows oil is king in energy-short 2022
3 days ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 714

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Units of Rattler Midstream LP

