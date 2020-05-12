Diamondback Energy Is Weathering the Oil Market Downturn Relatively Well

28 mins ago
 May 12, 2020 - 9:40 AM EDT
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) is navigating the current oil market downturn better than most peers. That was evident during the first quarter, for which it posted a surprisingly stronger profit than anticipated. It's also clear in its outlook, with it estimating that it can restart its growth engine once crude prices creep back up to around $30 a barrel. 

Diamondback Energy handled all the turbulence in the oil market during the first quarter reasonably well. The company produced an average of 321,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D), including 210,400 barrels of oil per day (BPD). That oil output was 3% above its fourth-quarter tally and 12% higher than the year-ago period. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (May 12, 2020 - 9:40 AM EDT)

