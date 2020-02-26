Disruption Labs’ Formal Seed Round Over-Subscribed

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption Labs, Inc. (parent company to Santé Laboratories LLC & RESET Bioscience LLC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its Seed Round investment oversubscribed at $3,800,000 via the sale of common stock. The Seed Round was led by Andrew Garnock / ARJ Consulting, LLC.

"Andrew shares our vision in the future of hemp compliance" said Disruption CEO Chris Barber, "as we move from R&D to the commercialization of our proprietary nano delivery platform, we plan to be the market leading advanced cannabinoid supplier. With our shelf stable, highly bioavailable, customizable products we enable brands to future proof for regulation, without paying a premium to the current CBD oil 'one size fits all' market".

"While I believe that branding will play strongly in the THC cannabis market, this is my only hemp CBD investment, as I think it will be the science and technology that will drive this market. I think Disruption Labs is well positioned to be a leading manufacturer with its proprietary IP nano delivery platform" said Andrew Garnock.

The funds will help the scale up bulk manufacturing capacity of Santé Labs as well as working capital to further build out the team. Santé Labs, the first ISO hemp testing lab in Texas, is also expanding its hemp services and scaling up with Texas, and adjacent states, hemp farming demands.

"We are razor focused on the future of cannabinoid products and services. Our platform can encapsulate cannabinoids in a cost effective, validated, consistent and stable manner that is critical for a future regulated hemp products market. We have user cases for applications in heat for food, in beverages, in shelf stable tinctures, capsules and effervescent powders." said Matt Reid, Disruption President.

About Disruption Labs, Inc.

Background

Founded November 2017 Disruptions Labs is the parent company of Santé Labs and RESET Bioscience. Santé is built to service the rapid growing global cannabinoid industry with advanced manufacturing and a deep focus on Texas for farming analytics. Santé's nano-encapsulated ingredient technology; meets future regulatory rigor and label compliance, offers meaningful product differentiation and is price competitive with the current crude oil market. Through proprietary analytics, Santé Labs is leading innovation in the testing space by providing the industry the ability to evaluate if products meet shelf-life stability and label claim for potency and particle size. Santé is focused on generating legally defensible & scientifically valid data packages to support stakeholders with assurance on superior stability & maximum shelf life. RESET Bioscience is a fast-growing advanced CBD brand with distribution into EU and Asian markets (www.resetbioscience.com).

