DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Change of Auditor

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent” or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from KPMG LLP ("Former Auditor") to MNP LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective January 13, 2020. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective January 13, 2020, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's Auditor effective January 13, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The Auditor’s reports of KPMG LLP on the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and its subsidiaries for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 did not contain any modifications as to departures from generally accepted accounting principles or limitation in the scope of the audits. In connection with the audits for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 and in period to the date of this notice, there have been no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues, as defined in National Instrument 51-102.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. provides an array of Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Products include Electromagnetic Pumps, Electric Submersible Pumps, and Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps.

For Further Information: Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer; or Scott Hamilton, Chief Financial Officer.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 1500, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

