2 mins ago
Shell flags $400 million hurricane hit, but boost from soaring prices
1 hour ago
U.S. shale drillers show restraint as oil prices rally, adding to OPEC leverage
2 hours ago
Even with current drive to renewables, CO2 emissions will grow through 2050, says U.S. government
3 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces Williston Basin Bolt-on acquisition
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 118 Bcf
4 hours ago
ZoneVu Platform enhanced with new Mobile App and Added Frac Design Features

Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets

