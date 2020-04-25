Dividend Investors Need to Heed Helmerich & Payne's Warning

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) had an enviable dividend record, having increased its payment annually for an incredible 47 years. That put it in rare company, one of just 140 or so corporations that had managed to increase dividends for at least 25 years.

That all came crashing to a halt on March 31, 2020, when management announced a 65% dividend cut. Here's what went wrong at Helmerich & Payne, and what it may mean for the energy sector more broadly.

Helmerich & Payne is an energy services company, building and operating oil and natural gas drill rigs for energy companies looking to exploit the resources they own. Oil prices, driven by supply and demand dynamics, are prone to swift and often sizable price swings, with upstream companies often pulling back sharply during downturns. When exploration and development activity dries up, demand for energy services, like those offered by Helmerich & Payne, usually goes with it. But the energy industry is a highly cyclical industry by nature, and the dynamics here reverse in a big way when energy prices rise.

