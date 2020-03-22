4 hours ago
Why Is This Utility Company Championing New School Buses?
17 hours ago
Haynes and Boone M&A deals structured through bankruptcy panel in Dallas
22 hours ago
Is Depression-Era Production Regulation What OPEC Really Wants To See?
23 hours ago
Permian operators slash 2020 plans as oil market craters
2 days ago
Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices post weekly loss of 29%, biggest since 1991
2 days ago
SoCalGas Donates $1 Million to Help Those in Need During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dividends Aren’t Surviving the Oil Market Meltdown

in 360 Company Releases   by
 March 22, 2020 - 12:16 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts






Dividends Aren't Surviving the Oil Market Meltdown

Oil prices have nosedived this year. Dual shocks to demand (from the slowdown in the global economy caused by the COVID-19 outbreak) and supply (from the collapse of OPEC's market support agreement) have pushed the price of crude oil down to its lowest level in decades. That's cutting deeply into the cash flow of oil producers, forcing them to slash spending.

The first thing they've cut is their capital expense budgets. However, a growing number of energy companies are also reducing their dividends to conserve cash. That trend is likely to continue as they focus on surviving this turbulent period in global history.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 22, 2020 - 12:16 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice