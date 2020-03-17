20 hours ago
Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%
20 hours ago
SGCC Completes 49 Percent Equity Acquisition of OETC
21 hours ago
Indonesia Energy Corporation Remains on Track With 2020 Production Well Drilling and Exploration Plans
23 hours ago
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
23 hours ago
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
23 hours ago
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget

DMC GLOBAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

in Press Releases   by
 March 17, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

DMC GLOBAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

About DMC
DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (March 17, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice