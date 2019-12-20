Dominion Energy Completes Equity Recapitalization of Cove Point

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), today announced that it has completed the transfer of a 25 percent non-controlling equity interest in Cove Point to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc., in exchange for cash consideration of approximately $2.1 billion – as previously announced on Oct. 21, 2019.

Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG, LP (Cove Point) owns a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import, export and storage facility located on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Md., including a 136-mile pipeline that interconnects the facility with the interstate pipeline system.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va.

