Dominion Energy, Facebook Add to Partnership on Renewable Energy in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy and Facebook are continuing their joint effort to increase renewable energy generation by adding a new solar facility in Greensville County, Va., to the list of those that will be dedicated to Facebook.

Sadler Solar, a 100 MW facility located in Greensville County, Va., was approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission on Jan. 22, 2020 and is expected to become operational by the end of 2020. Dominion Energy will build, own and operate the solar facility. Facebook will purchase the environmental attributes generated by the solar facility.

Sadler joins eight other Dominion Energy solar projects in Virginia and North Carolina that support Facebook's operations with renewable energy.

"Partnerships with companies like Facebook help drive the addition of renewable energy to the grid," said Emil Avram, Dominion Energy's vice president, Business Development. "We are honored to work with them to help meet their sustainability goals as well as continue to expand renewable energy across the Dominion Energy service area."

"We are proud to continue to grow our partnership with Dominion Energy by adding this new 100-MW project to the grid," said Urvi Parekh, head of Renewable Energy at Facebook. "Since 2017, this partnership has resulted in over 690 MW of new solar energy in Virginia and North Carolina and has helped strengthen the renewable energy market in the region."

This partnership helps to enable Facebook's goal of supporting its global operations with 100% renewable energy in 2020. Partnerships with voluntary renewable energy buyers like Facebook are important to making possible Dominion Energy's goal of adding 3,000 MW of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development in Virginia by 2022.

