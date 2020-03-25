2 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Interview: Enverus is a real asset to the energy sector in regular times, let alone in a pandemic.
23 hours ago
European natural gas storage inventories are at record-high levels at the end of winter
1 day ago
Indonesia Energy Obtains Key Permit to Initiate its 2020 Drilling Campaign
1 day ago
Thirteen suspected Covid-19 cases on Taqa North Sea platforms
1 day ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package
1 day ago
Suncor Energy provides a corporate update including revised 2020 capital program, operating costs and production outlook

Don’t Fall for These 6 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

 March 25, 2020 - 7:22 AM EDT
The COVID-19 outbreak is grinding the global economy to a halt. That's causing oil demand to fall off a cliff just when supplies are gushing because of the collapse of a market support agreement between OPEC and Russia. Those dual shockwaves have sent crude oil prices crashing to their lowest levels in decades.

The massive decline in oil is forcing energy companies to take drastic action to stay afloat. Most are cutting capital spending, while others are cutting even deeper by slashing dividend payments. Investors expect more dividend reduction announcements in the coming weeks as companies adjust to these turbulent market conditions. Among those likely to reduce their payouts are financially weaker master limited partnerships (MLPs) that focus on gathering and processing oil and gas.

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (March 25, 2020 - 7:22 AM EDT)

