Dorf Ketal Chemicals Win 2019 Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal), a global leader in specialty chemicals, today announced that Clarivate Analytics Plc has named Dorf Ketal the innovation winner in the corporate category of Chemicals and Energy. The announcement was released as part of Clarivate Analytics' release of its 2019 edition of the India Innovation Report. Serving over 40,000 public and private institutions, Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation.

The Innovation Award is based on extensive patent portfolio analysis of organizations that are headquartered in India. Selection criteria include overall volume of patent publications, number of unique inventions, patent grant success, extent of globalization of patents, and the citations received by the patents.

Mr. Subodh Menon, Founder and Director Dorf Ketal said, "We take great pride in receiving this award. It provides further proof of the success of our investment in innovation and the expertise of the people who make Dorf Ketal the company it is."

Mr. Sudhir Menon, Chairman and Managing Director Dorf Ketal added, "Our customer centric focus drives innovation and commercialization to solve our customers most complex and demanding challenges. New process chemistries like MAXSCAV®, TANSCIENT® and ACtify® and the recently launched mph and milEx brands are increasing the performance, reliability and profitability of oil and gas industry operations around the world."

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited is a privately-owned specialty chemical company based in Mumbai, India with operations in the Asia Pacific, China, Europe, South America and North America. Dorf Ketal is the industry's fastest-growing provider of formulated specialty chemicals to upstream and downstream oil and gas markets and market leader in organometallic catalysts and crosslinkers serving a broad range of applications and industries. The firm's core strategic focus on new chemistries is reflected in numerous patents and industry recognition for innovation to solve our customer's most demanding problems.

