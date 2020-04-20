Dow Jones News: 2 Downgrades for Disney; IBM Reports Earnings Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) opened lower on Monday as a busy week of earnings reports began. Contributing to the decline was a precipitous drop in crude oil prices, driven by a combination of excess supply and depressed demand. The Dow was down 0.85% at 11:25 a.m. EDT today.

While talk of reopening the U.S. economy helped boost the stock market last week, the coronavirus is far from contained. There are now over 760,000 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 40,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Daily new cases appear to be leveling off, but the U.S. is still adding around 30,000 cases each day.

The pandemic is hitting some businesses harder than others. Disney (NYSE: DIS), dependent on its theme parks and movie releases, was downgraded by two analysts on Monday. International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) will likely see its results hurt as well, and the extent of the damage will become clearer when the tech giant reports on Monday afternoon.

