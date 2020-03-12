2 hours ago
Validere Raises $15M USD Series A Funding led by Wing VC to Accelerate Supply Chain Efficiencies in the Energy Industry
2 hours ago
Contango Oil and Gas Company provides an operational update
3 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces 35 Percent Capital Expenditure Reduction For 2020
3 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
4 hours ago
Devon Energy Reduces 2020 Capital Spending and Provides Financial Update
1 day ago
Matador Resources Company Provides Update on 2020 Operational Plan

 March 12, 2020 - 10:30 AM EDT
Down 49% Since Record Highs, Is Roku Stock a Buy Right Now?

The stock markets witnessed a trading bloodbath over the past week. Just on March 9, major U.S. indexes such as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell close to 8% after crude oil prices fell by 30% that day. In the past month, the indexes have fallen about 20% and into bear market territory, driven by the world's response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused by the novel coronavirus.

This has meant that growth stocks such as Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have experienced a strong pullback. Growth stocks trade at high valuations and are significantly more volatile in a market sell-off.

At the time of writing, Roku shares were trading nearly 49% below record highs. Is this an opportunity for investors to buy the dip? Given the company's stellar growth metrics and total addressable market, Roku stock seems like a solid bet for contrarian investors.

Source: Motley Fool (March 12, 2020 - 10:30 AM EDT)

