39 mins ago
Canada, U.S. natgas output could hit growing pains in 2023
1 hour ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 5.9 million barrels
19 hours ago
Register to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 22–23, 2023
20 hours ago
ANALYSIS-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up
21 hours ago
Investors with $1.4 trillion of assets hit oil companies with climate resolutions
22 hours ago
Flotek appoints Bond Clement to role of Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Franz Josef Kruger joins Zeta Energy Advisory Board

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.