Drilling Down: Top Texas drillers of 2019



A huge push in West Texas has allowed oil major Exxon Mobil to unseat Houston exploration and production company EOG Resources as the top driller in Texas.

Drilling and natural fracking wells in the Haynesville shale in East Texas lead by Exxon Mobil’s shale arm XTO Energy

Exxon Mobil’s shale arm XTO Energy filed for 659 drilling permits with the Railroad Commission of Texas this year, easily surpassing the 508 filed by EOG Resources.

Nearly 90 percent of Exxon Mobil’s permits were for projects in the Permian Basin while nearly 7 percent were in the Eagle Ford Shale of South Texas. The remainder were split across the state.

With crude oil prices stuck in the $50-to-$60 per barrel range most of the year, drilling activity was down in Texas by nearly 10 percent in 2019. Some 921 operators filed 11,932 drilling permits through Dec. 23 of this year, compared to the 1,014 operators filing for 13,175 permits during the same time period in 2018.

Permian Basin

A battle for dominance is underway in the Permian Basin, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of drilling permit filings. Large independents such as EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum of Houston and Diamondback Energy of Midland remain the biggest competitors to oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Eagle Ford Shale

The Eagle Ford accounted for more than one-fifth of Texas drilling permits in 2019. EOG Resources remained the South Texas shale play’s top driller with 397 permits. A merger with Wildhorse Resources allowed Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy to come in second. Houston oil major ConocoPhillips was ranked in third.

Haynesville Shale

With 42 permits filed, Houston exploration and production company Rockcliff Energy was the top horizontal driller in the East Texas natural gas play. Dallas-based natural gas company Aethon Energy was ranked in second place while British oil major BP was ranked in third.

Barnett Shale

There were only enough horizontal drilling permits to rank five companies in the Barnett Shale of North Texas. Houston exploration and production company Lime Rock Resources ranked in first place with 21 permits while Tulsa-based Sage Natural Resources was second. Third-place Devon Energy recently sold its Barnett Shale leases in a $770 million deal.

Conventionals

With 99 permits filed for vertical and directional wells, Houston oil company Hilcorp Energy Co. is the state’s top conventional driller. Farmers Branch oil company Scout Energy Partners ranked in second while McKinney oil company Newport Operating ranked in third.

Texas Top 10 Drillers for 2019

A drilling rig off State Highway 72 near the South Texas town of Tilden

By permits

Exxon Mobil 659

EOG Resources 508

Occidental Petroleum 488

Diamondback Energy 398

Pioneer Natural Resources 381

Endeavor Energy Resources 285

Chevron 222

Chesapeake Energy 216

Concho Resources 209

ConocoPhillips 206

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

Permian Basin Top 10 Drillers

Exxon Mobil 585

Occidental Petroleum 488

Diamondback Energy 398

Pioneer Natural Resources 380

Endeavor Energy Resources 285

Chevron 222

Concho Resources 209

Apache Corp 179

CrownQuest Operating 175

Encana 154

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

Drilling and natural fracking wells in the Haynesville shale in East Texas lead by Exxon Mobil's shale arm XTO Energy

Eagle Ford Top 10 Drillers

EOG Resources 397

Chesapeake Energy 216

ConocoPhillips 206

Marathon Oil 155

BP 152

Sanchez Energy 81

Murphy Oil 79

Carrizo Oil & Gas 69

Hawkwood Energy 61

Lewis Energy 58

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

Haynesville Shale Top 10 Drillers

Rockcliff Energy 42

Aethon Energy 30

BP 20

Exxon Mobil 19

Comstock Oil & Gas 18

Sabine Oil & Gas 17

Tanos Exploration 16

KJ Energy 11

Brooks Petroleum Company 7

Castleton Resources 6

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

Barnett Shale Top 5 Drillers

Lime Rock Resources 21

Sage Natural Resources 13

Devon Energy 11

1849 Energy Partners 6

Total 6

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

Conventional Top 10 Drillers

Hilcorp Energy Company 99

Scout Energy 64

Newport Operating 33

Breitburn Operating 18

Acock/Anaqua Operating 18

Headington Energy Partners 16

Dry Fork Production Co. 15

NBX Energy 15

Texas Petroleum Investment Co. 15

Frostwood Energy 15

Source: Railroad Commission of Texas

By Sergio Chapa

