Drowning in Unwanted Oil, Venezuela Starts Shutting Down Oil Wells

 March 26, 2020 - 5:52 PM EDT
Drowning in Unwanted Oil, Venezuela Starts Shutting Down Oil Wells

Oil prices are in a deep funk, and with COVID-19 depressing demand for gasoline and diesel, it doesn't look like the situation for energy companies will improve anytime soon.

This is very bad news for Venezuela.  

As our friends at OilPrice.com report, futures prices on West Texas Immediate Crude Oil fell another 7.7% today, crashing to about $23 a barrel, and adding to a slump in prices that are now down 63% from early January. Even at these low prices, though -- near the lowest we've seen in five years -- there's little demand for oil in global markets.

Source: Motley Fool (March 26, 2020 - 5:52 PM EDT)

