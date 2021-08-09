32 mins ago
Exclusive: Pioneer Energy Interview with EnerCom on Solution for Clamping Down on Methane Emissions
1 hour ago
Biden’s infrastructure plan to boost Permian shale drillers and local economies
3 hours ago
Saudi Aramco scouting for more deals to offer to investors
4 hours ago
Prospects dim for Iran’s oil revival with Biden’s nuclear deal slipping away
4 hours ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count by Region
5 hours ago
Crude falls 4% more on surging Covid cases, following worst week since October for oil

DTE Energy Foundation awards $80,000 in grants to Michigan-based nonprofits and offers DTE Energy volunteers to bolster communities

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.