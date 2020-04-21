DTE Energy launches new Personalized Service Protection program to help customers impacted by COVID-19 protect their energy service

DETROIT, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy today launched a new Personalized Service Protection program to help customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The plan is available immediately and helps ensure impacted customers can retain the energy service they need during this ongoing, unprecedented crisis.

“We want our customers to know that we are here for them,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “We have made modifications to our customer payments plans to accommodate a variety of customer needs. We now have a flexible program that draws upon the many forms of assistance we offer, so we can personalize solutions for customers based on their circumstances.”

Residential customers concerned they may not be able to pay their energy bills due to income reductions or health impacts from COVID-19 are encouraged to call DTE at 800.477.4747 to discuss their situation with a representative, who can help set up a Personalized Service Protection plan for them.

DTE also is assisting business customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Businesses are encouraged to contact DTE at 855.383.4249 to explore options for help.

“The worst thing a customer could do is not call us,” said Angie Pizzuti, vice president and chief customer officer, DTE Energy. “We don’t want to see our customers get further behind and have a bigger burden to overcome as we emerge from the pandemic. If you are in trouble, please call us so that we can work with you.”

DTE is notifying customers of the new plan through emails, phone calls and its website, as well as working through human service agencies who provide support for vulnerable Michigan residents.

Some of the customized services that will be made available to eligible customers include fee waivers, payment assistance and flexible repayment options.

The newly launched plan is the latest in a series of steps DTE has taken to help its customers and communities through the COVID-19 crisis. Other actions include:





Extending coverage through June 1, 2020 for customers enrolled in its low income and senior shutoff protection programs

Extending its 30-day medical hold policy to help low-income customers who are physically exposed, infected or quarantined by the COVID-19 virus (including influenza)

Providing business customers with guidance on resources available to them through state and federal agencies via its COVID-19 business support site

Providing energy efficiency guidance to customers spending more time at home, with easy, low- or no-cost steps that can immediately reduce usage and costs

Encouraging customers to download the free DTE Insight app which helps monitor energy use and take actions to reduce usage, and thereby lower bills



Stressing the benefits of its safe and convenient ways to manage accounts – such as eBill, AutoPay, mobile payment and other programs

More information on the Personalized Service Protection program, as well as DTE’s other initiatives in response to COVID-19 can be found at dteenergy.com/covid19.

Across our communities, the DTE Energy Foundation has donated more than 800,000 respiratory masks to first responders and medical professionals, with a goal of ultimately distributing 2 million masks. In the first month of the crisis, the Foundation supported one million meals, basic needs for 100,000 families and helped 400 small businesses with grants. The Foundation also launched a matching grant program for the Michigan Association of United Ways and Michigan Action that has resulted in nearly $1 million in public donations to-date. In addition, the Foundation is matching donations by DTE Energy employees, contractors and retirees to nonprofits across Michigan, including faith-based organizations.



