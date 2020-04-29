Duke Energy Foundation provides funds to Indiana K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis

PLAINFIELD, Ind., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $382,000 in grants to support Indiana K-12 programs focused on summer reading programs, STEM and experiential learning.

Given the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation has also provided each organization with the flexibility to reschedule programming.

"These extraordinary education organizations are essential to the well-being and success of our state in these difficult times," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. "We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities, and recognize that flexibility in applying these funds is needed during this time of uncertainty."

"At Rose-Hulman, it's critical now more than ever to ensure we deliver a meaningful curriculum to continue to inspire and cultivate careers in STEM fields," said Jim Bertoli, senior major gift officer at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. "Being able to shift our grant award from our in-school offering to an e-mentoring program allows us to stay on track with our mission. We're grateful to Duke Energy for their flexibility during these pressing times."

The following organizations have received grant awards:

Avon Education Foundation , Hendricks County – $10,000

, – Brownsburg Education Foundation , Hendricks County – $25,000

, – Crawford County Community School Corp. , Crawford County – $20,000

, – East Washington School Corp. , Washington County – $12,974

, – Fayette County Community Voices , Fayette County – $13,450

, Fayette County School Corp. , Fayette County – $12,411

, Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools , Monroe County – $17,600

, – Franklin Community Schools , Johnson County – $5,000

, – Greater Clark County Schools , Clark County – $15,000

, – Hamilton Heights School Corp. , Hamilton County – $7,500

, – Hamilton Southeastern School Foundation , Hamilton County – $21,039

, – Indiana State University , Statewide – $40,000

, Ivy Tech Foundation , Vigo County – $10,000

, – Johnson County Early Learning Center , Johnson County – $24,000

, Kokomo School Corp. , Howard County – $24,993

, – Lafayette School Corp. , Tippecanoe County – $10,000

, – Milan Community Schools , Ripley County – $7,500

, – MSD of Martinsville , Morgan County – $13,715

, – North Knox Primary , Knox County – $10,000

, – Purdue University , Tippecanoe County – $25,000

, – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology , Vigo County – $12,500

, – Salem Community Schools Corp. , Washington County – $5,000

, – United Way of Howard County , Howard County – $15,000

, – Vincennes Community School Corp. , Knox County – $15,000

, – Wabash County YMCA, Wabash County – $10,000

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.

In Indiana, the Foundation provides approximately $2 million in charitable gifts to a wide variety of nonprofit groups.

More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

