Duke Energy Foundation provides funds to North Carolina K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $810,000 in grants to support North Carolina K-12 programs focused on summer reading loss and STEM and experiential learning.

Given the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation has also provided each organization with the option to use the funds to address unforeseen operational challenges.

"The nonprofit community is essential to the well-being and success of our state," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy North Carolina president. "We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities and want them to have some measure of flexibility during this time of uncertainty – it's the right thing to do."

According to a survey by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, 70% of the state's nonprofits that responded believe the financial burden of COVID-19 could affect the sustainability of their organization.

"As this pandemic spreads in our local communities, the demand for services provided by the nonprofit sector is growing at a rapid pace," said Jeanne Tedrow, president and CEO of North Carolina Center for Nonprofits. "The need for flexible funds from both corporate and private foundations is paramount, and maintaining a safety net is critical not only for today's response, but for the viability of our communities as we recover and rebuild."

Some nonprofits across the state are already feeling the impact and have indicated plans to use the funds for COVID-19 response.

"A private nonprofit, Marbles Kids Museum relies on admission and ticket sales, memberships and events to fund a large portion of our operating budget," said Sally Edwards, CEO of Marbles Kids Museum. "Since COVID-19 forced us to close the museum to the public, we've had to reduce staff and delay major projects. This flexible funding from Duke Energy helped us pivot to connect virtually with our community during closure and implement new sustainability practices to ensure we emerge from this crisis viable and ready to spark imagination, discovery and learning through play."

The following organizations have received grant awards.

Asheville Museum of Science, Buncombe Co. – $20,000

– $20,000 Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Durham & Orange Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central NC, Granville, Franklin, Halifax & Warren Co. – $20,000

– $20,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, Greene , Lenoir & Pitt Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Chatham Education Foundation, Chatham Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Classroom Central, Cabarrus , Gaston , Iredell , Mecklenburg & Union Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Digi-Bridge, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 East Durham Children's Initiative, Durham Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 EducationNC, statewide – $20,000

– $20,000 Emily Krzyzewski Family Life Center, Durham Co. – $14,500

– $14,500 FIRST North Carolina , statewide – $80,000

, – $80,000 Freedom School Partners, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines, Central & Eastern NC – $20,000

– $20,000 Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council, Anson , Cabarrus , Mecklenburg , Rowan , Stanley & Union Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Horizons Unlimited, Rowan-Salisbury School District, Rowan Co. – $35,000

– $35,000 Kaleideum, Triad Region – $15,000

– $15,000 Marbles Kids Museum, Central and Eastern NC – $20,000

– $20,000 Masonboro.org, New Hanover Co. – $40,000

– $40,000 Moore County Literacy Council, Moore Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 Out Teach, Mecklenburg Co. – $40,000

– $40,000 Project Scientist, Mecklenburg Co. – $20,000

– $20,000 Promising Pages, Mecklenburg Co. – $20,000

– $20,000 Read Charlotte , Mecklenburg Co. – $100,000

, – $100,000 Ready for School, Ready for Life, Guilford Co. – $12,500

– $12,500 Renaissance West Community Initiative, Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

– $15,000 STEM West, Burke, Catawba & McDowell Co. – $10,500

– $10,500 Teach for America, Charlotte & Triad, Mecklenburg & Guilford Co. – $30,000

– $30,000 Teach for America, Eastern North Carolina , Eastern NC – $25,000

, – $25,000 The Foundation of Wayne Community College , Wayne Co. – $20,000

, – $20,000 The NC Agricultural Foundation, statewide – $50,000

– $50,000 The YMCA of the Triangle, Triangle Region – $12,500

– $12,500 UNC Pembroke Foundation, Robeson Co. – $20,000

– $20,000 YMCA of Greater Charlotte , Mecklenburg Co. – $15,000

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

