8 hours ago
Exclusive: Northern Oil and Gas at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
9 hours ago
Exclusive: Denbury at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
10 hours ago
U.S. oil and gas independents returned $18.1 billion to shareholders in 2021
11 hours ago
Doug Lawler promoted to President & COO at Continental Resources
12 hours ago
Phillips 66 offers to buy pipeline operator DCP Midstream
13 hours ago
Denbury explores options including possible sale – Bloomberg News

Duke Energy supports reliability, grid operations with two new lithium-ion battery sites in Florida

