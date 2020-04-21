Dynegy Donates $160,000 Towards COVID-19 Relief in Pennsylvania

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced it is committing $160,000 to support Pennsylvania communities as they begin the process of economic recovery from COVID-19.

"As the painful effects of this pandemic continue, Dynegy and its employees are honored to assist in this immediate and impactful way to help meet critical needs in the communities we serve," said Brad Watson, Dynegy's director of community affairs. "Our company is inspired by the first responders, food bank workers, the community foundations assisting small businesses, and the health care workers fighting on behalf of us all. We stand with you – now, more than ever before."

The $160,000 donation will directly support communities and individuals to meet their most pressing needs, including funding for food banks, community assistance funds, and more.

$90,000 will go to Philadelphia organizations, including the Philadelphia Foundation, Philabundance, The Montgomery County Foundation, and childcare assistance programs through the Greater Philadelphia YMCA

$35,000 will go to Pittsburgh organizations, including the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and utility bill-payment assistance and food bank programs through Dollar Energy Fund

$35,000 will go to Lehigh Valley organizations, including the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Relief Fund and Second Harvest of the Lehigh Valley

"We are grateful to Dynegy for their support of Philabundance, particularly during this time of crisis in our community," said Kim Sears, director of strategic partnerships for Philabundance. "Their generous contribution helps us provide hunger relief for the people of the Delaware Valley."

Dynegy's donation to communities in Pennsylvania is part of a $2 million commitment to non-profits and social service agencies across the country from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST).

