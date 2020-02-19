Eagle Field Tech Announces FieldFlow, the Closed-Loop Produced Water Management Solution for the Oil & Gas Industry

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Field Tech, the leader in digital capture of transported water volumes, today announced it has scheduled a webinar on March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST. This informative session will discuss transformative best practices in water transport, highlighting a closed loop digital system that assures accurate monitoring and tracking from pick-up to drop-off. No more guesswork.

Representatives from Eagle Field Tech will discuss the findings of the whitepaper Identifying the New Gold Standard of Water Hauling, covering best practices and emerging technologies across the full water transport lifecycle. The whitepaper will be made available to webinar attendees.

For E&P companies increasingly concerned about contractor safety and their social license to operate, FieldFlow delivers a fully integrated hardware and software solution to provide transparency into actual volumes hauled, time stamps, routes, and GPS coordinates for all transport trips. The solution also provides operators with a full set of analytical dashboards to monitor and improve water handling performance. In addition, a robust set of operator dispatch capabilities creates operational efficiencies and reduces costs of current manual and spreadsheet driven scheduling processes. In summary, FieldFlow monitors exact amounts of water being hauled and reports back to the operator when and where that water was disposed.

For water hauling companies trying to manage costs through the energy business cycle and concerned about the safety of employees climbing on tanks, FieldFlow improves the field safety profile, provides a digital trail of activity to analyze and manage operations, radically streamlines billing processes, and eliminates redundant data entry to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. Water haulers are adopting the phrase "Integrity through Transparency" to describe operations using the new solution.

Webinar Details

DATE: March 12, 2020 (Thursday)

(Thursday) TIME: 11:00 AM Central Standard Time

RSVP: https://eaglefieldtech.com/3-best-practices-for-produced-water-management/

