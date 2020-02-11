Eagle Materials Announces Selection of Chairman and CEO for Independent Companies after Spin-off

The Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) Board of Directors approved a plan in 2019 to separate its Heavy and Light Materials businesses into independent, publicly-traded companies by means of a tax-free spin-off to Eagle shareholders. Significant progress has been made on this plan since the announcement, and the Company continues to target the summer of 2020 for the completion of the separation.

Today the Board of Directors announced the selection of the Chairman and CEO for each of the two companies, which would become effective upon the completion of the spin-off.

The Heavy Materials business will be spun-off and will be named Eagle Materials Inc. Mike Nicolais, current Eagle Materials Chairman, will become Chairman of the Board of the spun-off company, and Eagle Materials current President and CEO, Michael Haack, will become President and CEO.

The Light Materials business will be named American Gypsum Company. Dave Powers, former Eagle Materials CEO and current Eagle Materials board member, will become the Chairman of American Gypsum. Craig Kesler, current CFO of Eagle Materials, will become the President and CEO of American Gypsum.

These decisions lay the ground-work for further decision-making with respect to the separation that will be made and communicated over the coming months, including decisions pertaining to matters such as the broader leadership teams and the capital structures for the two companies.

Mike Nicolais, Eagle’s Chairman, remarked, “It is a Board imperative that both companies be launched this year with the experienced leadership required to assure continued success and to provide continuity on the factors that have made these businesses the benchmark operating performers in their respective industries. We are fortunate to have great leadership options due to the strength and experience in our ranks. Dave Powers led the American Gypsum organization for 11 years before becoming the President and CEO of Eagle Materials. Craig Kesler is a 16-year Eagle veteran and has served as CFO for the past 11 years. This degree of continuity and directly-relevant experience gives us every confidence that the transition to creating two separate, top-performing companies will be seamless and that both companies will continue to generate value for all shareholders.”

Heavy Materials Business

After the separation, the Company’s existing Heavy Materials business, a US-heartland cement-plant system with complementary concrete, aggregates and sand operations, is expected to continue to produce strong margins and significant cash flows. Eagle will remain focused on low-cost production, operate in key US geographies with favorable market dynamics and drive profitable growth through both strategic acquisitions and the organic development of its asset network. The business enjoys long-lived, owned raw material reserves that will sustain its operations over the long term. This business will operate as a distinct pure-play, US-only cement company with excellent future prospects as the largest US-owned producer. The Company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives with respect to its frac sand business.

Light Materials Business

Upon separation, Eagle’s existing Light Materials business is expected to continue to be a benchmark producer of gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard. This business has a long track-record of superior margin performance and free cash flow generation, driven by its sustainable low-cost producer positions in US sunbelt markets, and has uniquely distinguished itself through industry business cycles. The business includes an integrated paperboard mill that utilizes advanced technologies to supply the wallboard plants with high-performing, low-cost facing paper. The business enjoys long-lived raw material reserves as well as industry leading levels of customer satisfaction.

Conditions

Upon completion of the transaction, each company is expected to be publicly listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both companies are expected to remain headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including, among others, obtaining final approval by Eagle’s Board of Directors, receipt of a favorable opinion of tax advisors with respect to the tax-free nature of the transaction for US federal income tax purposes and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Eagle may, at any time and for any reason until the proposed transaction is complete, abandon the separation or modify or change its terms.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, Concrete, Aggregates and Sand from more than 75 facilities across the US. Eagle is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

