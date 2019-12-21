EARTH with John Holden Returns Sunday, December 22, With A New Episode Featuring Companies Making An Impact On A Global Scale

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, December 22, at 5:00 p.m. ET, the Fox Business Network will air a new episode of EARTH with John Holden, a national television show series focusing on sustainability and effective ways to improve our planet and the lives of its inhabitants.

In this episode, viewers follow John to multiple locations across North America. The first stop is the community of Mount Vernon, Ohio where he visits Ariel Corporation, the largest manufacturer of separable reciprocating gas compressors in the world. Their compressors are used by the global energy industry to extract, process, transport, store, and distribute natural gas. Ariel constricts this natural gas and pushes it through millions of miles of pipelines, moving it forward in a clean, efficient and environmentally friendly way. The company was established in 1966 by Jim Buchwald in his family's basement and is currently overseen by his daughter, Karen Buchwald Wright, Ariel's President, and CEO.

Next, we follow John to the town of Bolton in Ontario, Canada where a local company, Husky Injection Molding Systems, has taken a leading role as a responsible and environmentally conscious global player. Husky is at the forefront of technology for viable packaging as a supplier of injection molding equipment and services to the plastics industry. Its sustainable packaging solutions are used in bottles and caps for beverages, food containers, as well as items for beauty and personal care, medical components, home, automotive, and consumer electronics. Husky also processes biobased, biodegradable and compostable materials.

"At Husky, innovation is in our DNA," Husky's V.P., Joachim Niewels, stated.

John's next stop is Rutland, Vermont, a New England community strongly committed to recycling, and the home of two brothers who founded Casella Waste Systems, Inc. in 1975. By an inspired vision, they built the state's first recycling facility just two years later. The company anticipated the opportunities around resource renewal and viewed waste management as an integrated set of services – collection, recycling, transfer, and disposal. Casella built an unparalleled infrastructure throughout the northeastern U.S. that continues to thrive to this day.

Finally, John travels to Annapolis, Maryland, to visit Hannon Armstrong, the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments that reduce carbon emission or increase resilience to climate change. They fund wind and solar projects to power American homes and businesses free from carbon emissions. They also provide capital to leading companies involved in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable base markets and have been in business successfully for over 35 years.

About: EARTH with John Holden:

EARTH is hosted by Emmy award winner and former NBC News correspondent John Holden, who takes its audience around the globe providing an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas, and technologies designed to promote the health of our planet and its inhabitants. Programming, schedules and show info can be seen on the links below.

About: StarMedia Productions Inc:

StarMedia Productions Inc is a state-of-the-art multimedia company that excels in the creation, production, and airing of national television shows. StarMedia Productions is at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that continue to shape the way information is presented to the public. Programming, schedules and show info can be seen on the links below.

