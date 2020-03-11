Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results with Company Record Sales Volumes and Adjusted EBITDAX

|
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”), today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
-
Average daily production of 17,571 Boepd(1)
-
Adjusted EBITDAX(2) of $49.9 million ($30.86 per Boe)
-
All-in cash costs(2) of $12.12 per Boe
-
Capital expenditures of $58.0 million
-
Net loss of $5.6 million or $0.09 per Adjusted Diluted Share(2)
-
Adjusted net income of $18.2 million or $0.28 per Adjusted Diluted Share(2)
Full Year 2019 Highlights
-
Average daily production of 13,429 Boepd(1)
-
Adjusted EBITDAX(2) of $146.3 million ($29.84 per Boe)
-
All-in cash costs(2) of $13.48 per Boe
-
Capital expenditures of $210.4 million
-
Net income of $1.6 million or $0.02 per Adjusted Diluted Share(2)
-
Adjusted net income of $59.3 million or $0.92 per Adjusted Diluted Share(2)
-
Estimated Proved Developed reserves increased 33% over year-end 2018
(1) Represents reported sales volumes.
(2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
Management Comments
Mr. Robert J. Anderson, President of Earthstone, commented, “Our team performed exceptionally well in 2019 culminating in record levels of production and Adjusted EBITDAX for both the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Our focus on cost control and operational execution throughout our organization demonstrates our ability to drive peer-leading margins and improved capital efficiency thereby extracting value from our assets. By diligently focusing on efficiency in 2019, we reduced drilling and completion costs by approximately 16% and cash G&A and LOE costs per Boe by 11% while increasing production 35% and Adjusted EBITDAX 51% compared to 2018.”
Mr. Anderson commented further, “We are facing a challenging commodity price environment given the recent rapid and steep decline in oil prices. Our conservative approach to the use of leverage, strong hedge book and sharp focus on being a low-cost producer positions us well to manage the current environment. We also have no long-term service contracts and minimal obligation drilling which gives us the flexibility to significantly curtail our capital program, which we are and will continue to evaluate in the near term. Based on our production profile, cost structure and hedge position, should we significantly curtail our capital program, we expect to generate free cash flow and would utilize free cash flow to reduce debt. With our financial discipline and strong foundation, we have managed through difficult commodity price cycles in the past and we are well positioned to do so in the future.”
Capital Program Update
With recent price volatility, we are evaluating our capital program and have significant flexibility with these plans. Should we curtail capital spending considerably, we would expect to generate free cash flow in the second half of 2020.
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
|
($000s except where noted)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
66,788
|
|
|
$
|
41,235
|
|
|
$
|
191,262
|
|
|
$
|
165,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expense
|
8,198
|
|
|
5,175
|
|
|
28,683
|
|
|
18,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation)
|
5,696
|
|
|
7,534
|
|
|
18,963
|
|
|
20,275
|
|
Stock-based compensation (non-cash)
|
1,968
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
8,648
|
|
|
7,071
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
$
|
7,664
|
|
|
$
|
9,070
|
|
|
$
|
27,611
|
|
|
$
|
27,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(5,640
|
)
|
|
$
|
80,986
|
|
|
$
|
1,580
|
|
|
$
|
95,213
|
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(3,016
|
)
|
|
44,856
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
52,888
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.
|
(2,624
|
)
|
|
36,130
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
42,325
|
|
Net (loss) income per common share(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
1.26
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
Diluted
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
1.26
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX(2)
|
$
|
49,893
|
|
|
$
|
24,208
|
|
|
$
|
146,273
|
|
|
$
|
96,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production(3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
1,059
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
3,086
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
Gas (MMcf)
|
1,442
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
4,760
|
|
|
3,610
|
|
NGL (MBbls)
|
317
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
1,022
|
|
|
655
|
|
Total (MBoe)(4)
|
1,617
|
|
|
962
|
|
|
4,902
|
|
|
3,627
|
|
Average Daily Production (Boepd)
|
17,571
|
|
|
10,454
|
|
|
13,429
|
|
|
9,937
|
|
Average Prices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil ($/Bbl)
|
56.92
|
|
|
52.92
|
|
|
55.71
|
|
|
59.40
|
|
Gas ($/Mcf)
|
1.24
|
|
|
1.57
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
2.05
|
|
NGL ($/Bbl)
|
14.92
|
|
|
26.60
|
|
|
15.09
|
|
|
26.23
|
|
Total ($/Boe)
|
41.31
|
|
|
42.87
|
|
|
39.02
|
|
|
45.59
|
|
Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil ($/Bbl)
|
58.67
|
|
|
51.40
|
|
|
59.82
|
|
|
53.13
|
|
Gas ($/Mcf)
|
1.48
|
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
1.98
|
|
NGL ($/Bbl)
|
14.92
|
|
|
26.60
|
|
|
15.09
|
|
|
26.23
|
|
Total ($/Boe)
|
42.68
|
|
|
41.37
|
|
|
42.26
|
|
|
41.43
|
|
Operating Margin per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average realized price(5)
|
$
|
41.31
|
|
|
$
|
42.87
|
|
|
$
|
39.02
|
|
|
$
|
45.59
|
|
Lease operating expense
|
5.07
|
|
|
5.38
|
|
|
5.85
|
|
|
5.17
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
2.39
|
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
2.42
|
|
|
2.71
|
|
Operating margin per Boe
|
33.85
|
|
|
34.60
|
|
|
30.75
|
|
|
37.71
|
|
Realized hedge settlements
|
1.37
|
|
|
(1.50
|
)
|
|
3.24
|
|
|
(4.16
|
)
|
Operating margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)
|
$
|
35.22
|
|
|
$
|
33.10
|
|
|
$
|
33.99
|
|
|
$
|
33.55
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.
|
|
(2)
|
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
|
|
(3)
|
|
Represents reported sales volumes.
|
|
(4)
|
|
Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).
|
|
(5)
|
|
Includes $2.1 million of cash proceeds related to hedges unwound during the first quarter of 2019.
Financial Position
On November 21, 2019, we entered into a new credit agreement with respect to our senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). The Credit Facility has a maturity date of November 21, 2024 with a maximum credit amount of $1.5 billion and an initial borrowing base of $325 million. The Credit Agreement replaced the prior credit agreement, which was terminated on November 21, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Company had outstanding borrowings under its Credit Facility of $170.0 million and a cash balance of approximately $13.8 million.
Capital Expenditures
During 2019, we incurred capital expenditures of approximately $210.4 million, on an accrual basis, primarily consisting of drilling and completion costs.
Hedge Position
In 2020, we have 78% of the midpoint of our oil production guidance, or 8,000 barrels of oil per day, hedged at a WTI price of $60.31/Bbl. The following table presents our outstanding derivative contracts at December 31, 2019. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is shown.
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu)
|
|
Price
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
|
2020
|
|
Crude Oil Swap
|
|
2,928,000
|
|
$60.31
|
2020
|
|
Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)
|
|
366,000
|
|
$2.55
|
2020
|
|
Crude Oil Basis Swap (2)
|
|
2,562,000
|
|
$(1.40)
|
2020
|
|
Natural Gas Swap
|
|
2,562,000
|
|
$2.85
|
2020
|
|
Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)
|
|
2,562,000
|
|
$(1.07)
|
2021
|
|
Crude Oil Swap
|
|
1,095,000
|
|
$55.00
|
2021
|
|
Crude Oil Basis Swap (2)
|
|
1,095,000
|
|
$0.89
|
|
(1)
|
|
The basis differential price is between WTI Houston and the WTI NYMEX.
|
|
(2)
|
|
The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Argus Crude and the WTI NYMEX.
|
|
(3)
|
|
The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.
Estimated Proved Reserves
As shown in the table below, the Company’s estimated proved reserves at year-end 2019, which were prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) guidelines by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc. (“CGA”), an independent petroleum engineering firm, were approximately 94.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”).
Year-End 2019 SEC Estimated Proved Reserves
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
Gas
|
|
NGL
|
|
Total
|
|
PV-10
|
Reserve Category
|
|
(MBbls)
|
|
(MMcf)
|
|
(MBbls)
|
|
(MBoe)
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Proved Developed
|
|
18,220
|
|
35,120
|
|
7,447
|
|
31,521
|
|
$448,533
|
Proved Undeveloped
|
|
34,430
|
|
72,870
|
|
16,241
|
|
62,815
|
|
371,459
|
Total
|
|
52,650
|
|
107,990
|
|
23,688
|
|
94,336
|
|
$819,992
Note: PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
In 2019, the Company added approximately 5.1 MMBoe of proved reserves through drilling and completion activities representing approximately 103% of 2019 production of 4.9 MMBoe.
Changes in our estimated proved reserves for the year ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:
|
|
Total
(MMBoe)
|
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2018
|
98.8
|
Extensions and discoveries
|
5.1
|
Sales of mineral in place
|
(0.1)
|
Production
|
(4.9)
|
Revision to previous estimates due to price
|
(5.5)
|
Revision to previous estimates other than price
|
0.9
|
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2019
|
94.3
SEC rules require that calculations of economically recoverable reserves use the unweighted average price on the first day of the month for the prior twelve-month period. The resulting oil and natural gas prices used for the Company’s 2019 year-end reserve report, prior to adjusting for quality and basis differentials, were $55.69 per barrel and $2.58 per million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”), respectively. SEC prices net of differentials were $52.60 per barrel and $0.91 per Mcf. Price revisions were a direct result of the drop in SEC prices from year-end 2018 of $65.56 per barrel and $3.10 per MMBtu ($61.52 per barrel and $2.16 per Mcf, net of differentials).
Potential Impairment of our Oil and Gas Properties
With the recent sharp decline in oil prices, we could incur a non-cash impairment expense, which would reduce the carrying value of our oil and gas properties in 2020 if oil prices do not recover.
|
EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
13,822
|
|
|
$
|
376
|
|
Accounts receivable:
|
|
|
|
Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues
|
29,047
|
|
|
13,683
|
|
Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $83 and $134 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
6,672
|
|
|
4,166
|
|
Derivative asset
|
8,860
|
|
|
43,888
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,867
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
Total current assets
|
60,268
|
|
|
63,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method:
|
|
|
|
Proved properties
|
970,808
|
|
|
755,443
|
|
Unproved properties
|
260,271
|
|
|
266,140
|
|
Land
|
5,382
|
|
|
5,382
|
|
Total oil and gas properties
|
1,236,461
|
|
|
1,026,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
(195,567
|
)
|
|
(127,256
|
)
|
Net oil and gas properties
|
1,040,894
|
|
|
899,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noncurrent assets:
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
17,620
|
|
|
17,620
|
|
Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,180 and $2,490 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
1,311
|
|
|
662
|
|
Derivative asset
|
770
|
|
|
21,121
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
3,108
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
1,572
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,125,543
|
|
|
$
|
1,004,308
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
25,284
|
|
|
$
|
26,452
|
|
Revenues and royalties payable
|
35,815
|
|
|
28,748
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
19,538
|
|
|
22,406
|
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
308
|
|
|
557
|
|
Derivative liability
|
6,889
|
|
|
528
|
|
Advances
|
11,505
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
570
|
|
|
—
|
|
Finance lease liability
|
206
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other current liability
|
43
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
100,158
|
|
|
81,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
170,000
|
|
|
78,828
|
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
1,856
|
|
|
1,672
|
|
Derivative liability
|
—
|
|
|
1,891
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
15,154
|
|
|
13,489
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
2,539
|
|
|
—
|
|
Finance lease liability
|
85
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
—
|
|
|
71
|
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
189,634
|
|
|
95,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 29,421,131 and 28,696,321 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
29
|
|
|
29
|
|
Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 35,260,680 and 35,452,178 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
35
|
|
|
35
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
527,246
|
|
|
517,073
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(181,711
|
)
|
|
(182,497
|
)
|
Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity
|
345,599
|
|
|
334,640
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
490,152
|
|
|
491,852
|
|
Total equity
|
835,751
|
|
|
826,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
1,125,543
|
|
|
$
|
1,004,308
|
|
EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
Oil
|
$
|
60,268
|
|
|
$
|
35,664
|
|
|
$
|
171,925
|
|
|
$
|
140,775
|
|
Natural gas
|
1,787
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
3,913
|
|
|
7,396
|
|
Natural gas liquids
|
4,733
|
|
|
4,432
|
|
|
15,424
|
|
|
17,185
|
|
Total revenues
|
66,788
|
|
|
41,235
|
|
|
191,262
|
|
|
165,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expense
|
8,198
|
|
|
5,175
|
|
|
28,683
|
|
|
18,746
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
3,870
|
|
|
2,783
|
|
|
11,871
|
|
|
9,836
|
|
Impairment expense
|
—
|
|
|
3,748
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,581
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
26,962
|
|
|
14,206
|
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
47,568
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
7,664
|
|
|
9,070
|
|
|
27,611
|
|
|
27,346
|
|
Transaction costs
|
279
|
|
|
12,912
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
14,337
|
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
54
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
169
|
|
Exploration expense
|
653
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
630
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
47,680
|
|
|
48,565
|
|
|
139,352
|
|
|
123,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of oil and gas properties, net
|
3,668
|
|
|
(2,689
|
)
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
22,776
|
|
|
(10,019
|
)
|
|
55,132
|
|
|
44,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(1,831
|
)
|
|
(1,110
|
)
|
|
(6,566
|
)
|
|
(2,898
|
)
|
Write-off of deferred financing costs
|
(1,242
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,242
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net
|
(24,311
|
)
|
|
94,553
|
|
|
(43,983
|
)
|
|
60,947
|
|
Litigation settlement
|
—
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,675
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
247
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(27,479
|
)
|
|
93,356
|
|
|
(51,887
|
)
|
|
53,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(4,703
|
)
|
|
83,337
|
|
|
3,245
|
|
|
97,683
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(937
|
)
|
|
(2,351
|
)
|
|
(1,665
|
)
|
|
(2,470
|
)
|
Net (loss) income
|
(5,640
|
)
|
|
80,986
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
95,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(3,016
|
)
|
|
44,856
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
52,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.
|
$
|
(2,624
|
)
|
|
$
|
36,130
|
|
|
$
|
719
|
|
|
$
|
42,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
29,278,455
|
|
|
28,576,995
|
|
|
28,983,354
|
|
|
28,153,885
|
|
Diluted
|
29,278,455
|
|
|
28,576,995
|
|
|
29,360,885
|
|
|
28,217,774
|
|
EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,580
|
|
|
$
|
95,213
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties
|
—
|
|
|
4,581
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
69,243
|
|
|
47,568
|
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
214
|
|
|
169
|
|
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net
|
(3,222
|
)
|
|
(1,919
|
)
|
Settlement of asset retirement obligations
|
(374
|
)
|
|
(79
|
)
|
Total loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net
|
43,983
|
|
|
(60,947
|
)
|
Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative contracts
|
15,866
|
|
|
(15,090
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
8,648
|
|
|
7,071
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,665
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
Write-off of deferred financing costs
|
1,242
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
412
|
|
|
325
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|
(18,035
|
)
|
|
(8,195
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
66
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(10,438
|
)
|
|
1,132
|
|
Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable
|
7,067
|
|
|
31,869
|
|
Increase (decrease) in advances
|
8,331
|
|
|
(1,413
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
126,248
|
|
|
102,379
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of oil and gas properties
|
—
|
|
|
(32,551
|
)
|
Additions to oil and gas properties
|
(204,268
|
)
|
|
(149,999
|
)
|
Additions to office and other equipment
|
(527
|
)
|
|
(170
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties
|
4,184
|
|
|
5,965
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(200,611
|
)
|
|
(176,755
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
234,680
|
|
|
156,830
|
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(143,508
|
)
|
|
(103,002
|
)
|
Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock
|
(1,135
|
)
|
|
(1,524
|
)
|
Cash paid for finance leases
|
(392
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
(1,836
|
)
|
|
(507
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
87,809
|
|
|
51,797
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
13,446
|
|
|
(22,579
|
)
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
376
|
|
|
22,955
|
|
Cash at end of period
|
$
|
13,822
|
|
|
$
|
376
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for:
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
$
|
6,405
|
|
|
$
|
2,290
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Accrued capital expenditures
|
$
|
28,356
|
|
|
$
|
22,801
|
|
Lease asset additions - ASC 842
|
$
|
3,722
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
$
|
252
|
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Diluted Shares, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, All-In Cash Costs and PV-10, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net (loss) income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.
I. Adjusted Diluted Shares
We define “Adjusted Diluted Shares” as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock - Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.
Our Adjusted Diluted Shares measure provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.
Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Class A Common Stock - Diluted
|
29,278,455
|
|
|
28,576,995
|
|
|
29,360,885
|
|
|
28,217,774
|
|
Class B Common Stock
|
35,288,526
|
|
|
35,488,849
|
|
|
35,395,021
|
|
|
35,740,324
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Shares
|
64,566,981
|
|
|
64,065,844
|
|
|
64,755,906
|
|
|
63,958,098
|
II. Adjusted EBITDAX
The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net (loss) income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.
We define “Adjusted EBITDAX” as net (loss) income plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; impairment expense; depletion, depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, net; exploration expense; unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash); and income tax expense.
Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:
|
($000s)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(5,640
|
)
|
|
$
|
80,986
|
|
|
$
|
1,580
|
|
|
$
|
95,213
|
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
54
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
169
|
|
Impairment expense
|
—
|
|
|
3,748
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,581
|
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
26,962
|
|
|
14,206
|
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
47,568
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,831
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
2,898
|
|
Transaction costs
|
279
|
|
|
12,912
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
14,337
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, net
|
(3,668
|
)
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
(3,222
|
)
|
|
(1,919
|
)
|
Exploration expense
|
653
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
630
|
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|
26,517
|
|
|
(96,001
|
)
|
|
59,849
|
|
|
(76,037
|
)
|
Stock based compensation (non-cash)(1)
|
1,968
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
8,648
|
|
|
7,071
|
|
Income tax expense
|
937
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
|
1,665
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
|
$
|
49,893
|
|
|
$
|
24,208
|
|
|
$
|
146,273
|
|
|
$
|
96,981
|
|
(1) Included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
III. Adjusted Net Income
We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net (loss) income plus, when applicable, unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; impairment expense; (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties; write-off of deferred financing costs; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.
Our Adjusted Net Income measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:
|
($000s, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(5,640
|
)
|
|
$
|
80,986
|
|
|
$
|
1,580
|
|
|
$
|
95,213
|
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|
26,517
|
|
|
(96,001
|
)
|
|
59,849
|
|
|
(76,037
|
)
|
Impairment expense
|
—
|
|
|
3,748
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,581
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties
|
(3,668
|
)
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
(3,222
|
)
|
|
(1,919
|
)
|
Write-off of deferred financing costs
|
1,242
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction costs
|
279
|
|
|
12,912
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
14,337
|
|
Income tax effect of the above
|
(500
|
)
|
|
1,472
|
|
|
(1,210
|
)
|
|
1,134
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
18,230
|
|
|
$
|
5,806
|
|
|
$
|
59,316
|
|
|
$
|
37,309
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Shares
|
64,566,981
|
|
|
64,065,844
|
|
|
64,755,906
|
|
|
63,958,098
|
|
Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
IV. All-In Cash Costs
We define “All-In Cash Costs” as lease operating expenses plus production and ad valorem taxes, interest expense and general and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation).
Our All-In Cash Costs measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our total cost of production. We use All-In Cash Costs as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. All-In Cash Costs should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. All-In Cash Costs, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
All-In Cash Costs for the periods indicated:
|
($000s, except per Boe data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Lease operating expense
|
$
|
8,198
|
|
|
$
|
5,175
|
|
|
$
|
28,683
|
|
|
$
|
18,746
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
3,870
|
|
|
2,783
|
|
|
11,871
|
|
|
9,836
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,831
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
2,898
|
|
General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation)
|
5,696
|
|
|
7,534
|
|
|
18,963
|
|
|
20,275
|
|
All-In Cash Costs
|
$
|
19,595
|
|
|
$
|
16,602
|
|
|
$
|
66,083
|
|
|
$
|
51,755
|
|
Total production (MBoe)(1)(2)
|
1,617
|
|
|
962
|
|
|
4,902
|
|
|
3,627
|
|
All-In Cash Costs per Boe
|
$
|
12.12
|
|
|
$
|
17.26
|
|
|
$
|
13.48
|
|
|
$
|
14.27
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents reported sales volumes.
|
|
(2)
|
|
Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).
V. PV-10
PV-10 is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (“Standardized Measure”), which is the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10%. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our reserves to other companies. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to present the fair value of our oil and natural gas reserves.
The following table provides a reconciliation of PV-10 of the Company’s estimated proved properties to the Standardized Measure (in thousands):
|
Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10)
|
$
|
819,992
|
|
Future income taxes, discounted at 10%
|
(30,415
|
)
|
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
|
$
|
789,577
|
VI. Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities. We define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less accrual-based capital expenditures.
