East Texas Conventional PO + ORRI

Deal Summary
Energy Advisors Group has been retained by DEA 2, LLC to market a new package located in East Texas.
The listing is located in Limestone Co., TX and consists of 40-Wells (27-Active, 2-SWD, 11-Inactive). As described herein, the package contains 2,354-Net Acres (All HBP) and has a current net production of 852 MCFD.
For Sale–
Up To 100% Operated WI For Sale Including High NRI (82% NRI) and 0.54% ORRI and 0.08% Royalty Interests
There is solid existing production and considerable upside potential through active recompletions.
Operations go with the acquisition and the gas gathering system is through Box Church Gathering, LLC (DEA 2, LLC has 96% interest in gathering system). There is additional upside through administrative management of the royalty owners since gathering has been billed to the working interest owners.
Asset Highlights:
- LIMESTONE CO., TX GAS LEASE
- 40-Wells. 2,354-Net Acres. All HBP.
- MULTI PAY GAS PRODUCTION
- COTTON VALLEY; TRAVIS PEAK;
- PETTIT; RODESSA
- Significant Upside.
- Multiple Recompletion Opportunities
- 100% OPERATED WI. 82% NRI Plus OV
- Gross Production: 1,039 MCFD
- Net Volumes: 852 MCFED
- Gross Revenues: $30,000-$35,000 Mn
- OFFERS DUE FEBRUARY 28, 2020
Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.
For more information, contact Blake Dornak, A&D Associate with EAG, at [email protected], Office 713-600-0169 or Cell 903-390-6803.