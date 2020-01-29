East Texas Conventional PO + ORRI

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by DEA 2, LLC to market a new package located in East Texas.

The listing is located in Limestone Co., TX and consists of 40-Wells (27-Active, 2-SWD, 11-Inactive). As described herein, the package contains 2,354-Net Acres (All HBP) and has a current net production of 852 MCFD.

For Sale–

Up To 100% Operated WI For Sale Including High NRI (82% NRI) and 0.54% ORRI and 0.08% Royalty Interests

There is solid existing production and considerable upside potential through active recompletions.

Operations go with the acquisition and the gas gathering system is through Box Church Gathering, LLC (DEA 2, LLC has 96% interest in gathering system). There is additional upside through administrative management of the royalty owners since gathering has been billed to the working interest owners.

Asset Highlights:

LIMESTONE CO., TX GAS LEASE

40-Wells. 2,354-Net Acres. All HBP.

MULTI PAY GAS PRODUCTION

COTTON VALLEY; TRAVIS PEAK;

PETTIT; RODESSA

Significant Upside.

Multiple Recompletion Opportunities

100% OPERATED WI. 82% NRI Plus OV

Gross Production: 1,039 MCFD

Net Volumes: 852 MCFED

Gross Revenues: $30,000-$35,000 Mn

OFFERS DUE FEBRUARY 28, 2020

